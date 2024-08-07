Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Haas F1 Team is recruiting a Race Engineer. You will be based in Banbury, UK but will require extensive travel.

In this role you will be responsible for managing and optimising all aspects of the operation of one car at all race and test events, this will include driver communication and performance development amongst much more.

The right candidate will have a minimum of three years of experience in Formula 1 trackside, preferably as a Race or Performance Engineer.

Williams Racing has a vacancy for an Event Coordinator to join its Experience Centre team.

Some responsibilities of this role are the administration and processing of internal and external event bookings, assisting with visitor site visits to the Experience Centre and contributing to the creative development of guest experiences of the Experience Centre.

You will have previous experience in event coordination or a hospitality-related role.

Audi Formula Racing has the opportunity for a Student Internship in the area of Software Development.

This internship is scheduled to start in September or October 2024.

You will be supporting the team in developing the F1 power unit software, contributing to the development of HV batteries and inverters for the next generation of F1 vehicles.

To be considered you will need to have successfully completed basic studies in the field of computer science, electrical engineering or mathematics.

The Alpine F1 Team is looking for a No.2 Mechanic in its Race Team.

This role will involve assisting the No.1 Mechanic in the preparation, maintenance and repair of race cars which will include engine, transmission, and suspension work.

Candidates will need to have proven experience as a mechanic in a high-performance motorsport environment.

Join Dragon Racing as a Number 1 Mechanic, based at Dubai Autodrome with regional travel across the Middle East.

The team are expanding their GT3 and Challenge fleet and are therefore looking for an experienced GT mechanic.

They are looking for the candidate to start this role in August-October 2024.