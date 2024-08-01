All Series
Magazine: Hamilton wins Russell’s race in surprising Belgian GP

Formula 1’s roller coaster ride at Spa, BTCC controversy at Croft and a rising star feature in this week’s issue

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 1st Aug

Lewis Hamilton’s victory at the expense of team-mate George Russell in an unpredictable Belgian Grand Prix makes the headlines in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (1 August).

It’s always disappointing when drivers lose victories through no fault of their own. Russell’s inspired call to switch to a one-stopper at last weekend’s Formula 1 encounter appeared to have earned him a surprise victory against Hamilton, only for his Mercedes to be 1.5kg underweight. Exclusion was inevitable.

Some have suggested that there should be a margin, or the penalty should only apply to the team, but F1 squads would abuse either approach. In professional sport, competitors are looking for the tiniest of advantages, so the fewer grey areas the better. There was no suggestion of wrongdoing in Belgium, merely a mistake with clear consequences, and Mercedes rightly did not argue.

As well as all our usual in-depth GP coverage, we take a look at the F1 driver market, which has been very busy recently. Carlos Sainz heading to Williams could be a shrewd move for both, and Esteban Ocon at Haas will provide a stern challenge for 2025 F1 rookie Ollie Bearman. But Alex Kalinauckas argues Red Bull is risking constructors’ championship defeat by giving Sergio Perez another chance…

The big UK motorsport event last weekend was the British Touring Car Championship’s visit to Croft. Marcus Simmons was there to see several controversial moments and Tom Ingram open up a healthy points lead, while Stephen Lickorish brings you all the latest from the supports.

Sam Hall talks to rising F2 star Paul Aron, while Marcus Pye’s special report picks out the best performers and stories from a bumper Oulton Park Gold Cup.

F1 is now on its summer break, but we’re not. Our ‘half-term report’, grading all the drivers, will be part of next week’s issue (8 August), which will also include the Formula E season review and a celebration of the legendary Lancia Stratos as it hits 50.

We’ll also have our usual mix of specials and world motorsport coverage before F1 returns at Zandvoort on 25 August.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

