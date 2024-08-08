Magazine: F1 half-term report and WRC Rally Finland review
As Formula 1 enters its summer break, we rate all the drivers on their seasons so far, plus WRC drama at Rally Finland and the Formula E season review
We’re in the midst of what, admittedly unexpectedly, has developed into a gripper of a Formula 1 season. The early-campaign domination of Max Verstappen and Red Bull seems a long time ago now. Hurrah for being able to sit down and watch a grand prix without knowing who’s going to win before it even starts!
While the drivers and teams enjoy their summer break, our F1 chaps have been working on their half-term reports, and their verdict is the centrepiece of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (8 August).
Jake Boxall-Legge is our class teacher on assessments of the drivers, and he determines who is going to be put in the top set and who’s going to be shoved into special measures to improve performance. We’re not sure he’s looking forward to parents’ evening though… Meanwhile, Alex Kalinauckas casts his eye over the developments so far this term, and how these could pan out over the remainder of 2024.
In Rally Finland week, it’s appropriate that we’ve devoted a chunk of our magazine to this discipline of the sport. Tom Howard made the trip over to Jyvaskyla to report on what turned out to be a sensational event that resulted in final-day heartbreak for local hero Kalle Rovanpera and victory for Sebastien Ogier. Not only that, but those photographic artists at McKlein produced one of the most beautifully defining images of the season, which you can see in all its glory.
Before he went to Finland, Tom also delivered a ‘50 years on’ piece about the Lancia Stratos. In it, marque prime mover Cesare Fiorio talks about the theory behind why a racing car for the stages was built, and explains how it turned the world of rallying upon its head.
Formula E has also enjoyed its fair share of drama this year, and in the first of our 2024 season reviews Stefan Mackley sums up a campaign that seemed destined to go the way of Jaguar, but ended up falling into the lap of Pascal Wehrlein and Porsche at the London finale.
As well as our usual coverage of international and national racing – from IMSA GTP at Road America to the Masters historic extravaganza at Donington Park – we bring you the latest news, including Jonathan Wheatley’s move from Red Bull to become team principal for Audi’s new effort.
