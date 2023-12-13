Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Motorsport Network are a global market leader in media in the automotive and motorsport sectors.

In this role as Social Media Executive you will be reporting to the Head of Social Media and you will be responsible for the creation and distribution of content that fits the social media strategy they have set.

The successful candidate will have two years of experience in managing social media.

Hitech GP are looking for a Performance Engineer to join their Formula 2 team. You will be developing and optimizing the performance of the teams Formula 2 car. One aspect of the job will be to analyse race data to identify areas to improve the performance of the car.

The team want someone with at least three years of experience in a performance engineering role within motorsport, ideally with experience of working with Formula 2 or other high-level motorsport series.

Goodridge are a brand in automotive fluid transfer products and systems, and they partner with world championship two- and four-wheel race teams.

The role of Head of Marketing will be diverse and will include developing and managing global marketing budget and conducting market research to enhance campaigns.

You would be working with the sales teams in the UK, US and mainland Europe as well as be out in the market with customers and at race meeting, exhibitions and events.

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team have the opening for a Race Strategy Analyst to join their Strategy Group. One aspect of this role will include developing the underlying models that help the team to drive their Race Strategy Decisions.

The successful candidate will have previous experience in Formula 1 or a similar technical role and be educated in Engineering, Mathematics or Computer Science.

United Autosports are the Leading Endurance Race Team in the UK.

In the role of Commercial Development Manager you will be responsible for the tactical and operational aspects of developing and growing a more commercial trajectory for the team.

To be considered for this role you will experience of the sports marketing space and be competent in communication, influencing and stakeholder management.