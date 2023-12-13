Prototype Winter Series with ACO licence is in the starting blocks

The GT Winter Series, which has already been successful in previous years, will continue in 2024. Two new racing series will be launched at the same time. In addition to the new GT4 Winter Series, the new Prototype Winter Series (PTWS) will also start its first season in January.

The PTWS is specially designed for prototypes. With the spin-off of this vehicle type from the GT Winter Series, drivers of standard prototypes are now offered their own professional platform in southern Europe. The PTWS has an official licence from the Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO), the organiser of the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In sporting terms, this support means that the local teams are supplied with parts and Michelin tyres by the car manufacturers. The ACO also makes its regulations available. "The cooperation with the ACO is a real milestone for us," says PTWS series coordinator Stefan Lehner and emphasises: "We are very happy and grateful for the ACO's willingness to support us."

The PTWS starts in three classes: LMP3, Class 4 and Class N. Cars such as the Ligier JSP320, Ginetta G61 LTP3, Duqueine D08 and Adess 03 Evo are eligible to compete in LMP3, i.e. the most common prototypes currently homologated for this class. The new Ligier JSP4 will also have its own class classification in Class 4, while the Nova NP02 will compete in Class N.

The format of the Prototype Winter Series provides for two endurance races lasting 50 minutes plus one lap on each of the four race weekends. A pit stop is mandatory in each race. Each car may be driven by one or two drivers. Possible combinations of driver classifications are: Bronze-Bronze, Bronze-Silver, Bronze-Gold, Silver-Silver, Single Bronze, Single Silver.

The 2024 Prototype Winter Series race calendar allows teams to easily participate in four events in Portugal and Spain. Two events each will be held "back to back" in terms of travel logistics. The calendar is designed in such a way that there are no overlaps with other important prototype racing series, such as the Asian Le Mans Series.

Before each race weekend, there is the option of booking two test days. This gives teams and drivers the opportunity to get plenty of track time with a single journey and to optimally prepare the driver and car. The entry fee is 3,000 euros per race weekend (5,000 euros including tests on Thursday and Friday). The season entry fee is 12,000 euros (20,000 euros including test days).

All races of the Prototype Winter Series 2024 will be broadcast via livestream.

Race calendar of the Formula Winter Series 2024

10/11 February: Jerez (Spain)

17/18 February: Valencia (Spain)

02/03 March: Aragon (Spain)

09/10 March: Barcelona (Spain)