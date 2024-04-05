Sixty events to attract visitors to the Nürburgring this year

The Nurburgring highlight in 2024: the ADAC RAVENOL 24-hour race. From 30 May to 2 June, more than 100 racing teams will take on the ultimate challenge. Twice around the clock, the action will be non-stop on the world's longest permanent track. The passionate fans will once again be there, with thousands of them lining the track to create a unique atmosphere.

But there are also many other weekends from March to November where you can experience endurance motorsport in various series. The Nurburgring Endurance Series, the Nurburgring Endurance Series and the RCN Circuit Challenge offer numerous opportunities to experience thrilling action in the Green Hell.

Open air feeling at the Nurburgring Festival Summer

This year's event calendar includes three open-air highlights: Rock am Ring, Loco Beach and the festival at the Truck Grand Prix. Loco Beach, a new party festival, celebrates its premiere from 22 to 24 August and impresses with a varied selection of artists: Scooter, Alexander Marcus, Bausa, Mia Julia, HBz and Mickie Krause will be on stage.

Around 60 events will attract visitors to the Nurburgring this year Photo by: Gruppe C Photography

Meanwhile, the 'who's who' of the scene awaits at the long-standing festival classic Rock am Ring: Die Arzte, Green Day, Maneskin, Broilers and Kraftklub are just some of the names that will be shaking up the race track from 7-9 June.

Meanwhile, visitors to the International ADAC Truck Grand Prix (11-14 July) can look forward to a mixture of country and party music. On Friday and Saturday of the event, you can experience the artists on the stage in the Mullenbachschleife.

Racing action with PS giants and GT3 cars

On the race track, the trucker event will also once again thrill spectators with its thrilling racing action. The gigantic race trucks will keep visitors happy this year from 11-14 July. The ADAC GT Masters will be part of the supporting programme for the second time. The "League of Super Sports Cars" will feature 30 vehicles from seven different manufacturers.

Nürburging event Photo by: Nürburgring GmbH

Meanwhile, hot duels with fast GT3 cars await at the DTM. From 16-18 August, Europe's best-known racing series will make a guest appearance at the Ring - and will shine with a wide variety of brands, familiar faces and thrilling racing.

IDM and Ferrari Racing Days return

Two popular events are celebrating their return to the Grand Prix circuit this year: Germany's motorbike elite will be travelling to the Eifel from 30 August-1 September for the IDM - a feast for two-wheel fans! A week later (6-8 September), the Ferrari Racing Days will be all about the legendary sports cars from Maranello. The highlight: the F1 Clienti show with breathtaking Formula 1 cars from Scuderia Ferrari.

With the Nurburgring Classic (26-28 May), the BELMOT Oldtimer Grand Prix (9-11 August) and the ADAC 1000 km race (20-22 September), three events are dedicated to historic racing cars.

Sporty through the Green Hell - by bike or on foot

Rad am Ring, Nürburgring Photo by: Rad am Ring

And because the Nurburgring is not just about spectating, numerous hands-on events are looking forward to motivated participants. Whether on two wheels at the motorbike service "Anlassen" (28 April) or Rad am Ring (19-21 July) or on foot at the Hotfoot Run obstacle course (27 April).

Start of the season with darts on the Ring and tourist rides

If you want to get active with your own vehicle at the Nurburgring, there are once again numerous tourist driving days on which the Ring can be driven by anyone. The Nordschleife and Grand Prix circuit open their gates to passionate car and motorbike drivers on well over 100 days.

With images from Gruppe C Photography