Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Porsche Penske Motorsport is recruiting a Race Mechanic as part of their WEC team.

In this role you will be responsible for the preparation and build of race cars. This will include car performance, safety, reliability and technical inspection compliance.

To be considered for this job you must have a minimum of four years’ experience as a race mechanic on any race car series.

United Autosports is looking for a Number 1 Mechanic to join their expanding LMP2/GT3 teams.

Responsibilities you will have in this role are the upkeep, maintenance, setup and running of one of the company’s fleet of LMP2 and GT3 race cars, as well as the assembly, service, and operations of the race cars at the workshop and events worldwide.

You will have a minimum of two years’ experience as a number 1 mechanic in LMP2/GT3 and three years’ experience in a similar role in a high level motorsport environment.

Dallara USA is recruiting a Senior Simulation and Performance Engineer.

This role will require you to work with multi-body modelling, performance analysis, offline and real time simulations.

Successful candidates will have an in-depth knowledge of vehicle dynamics, a Bachelors’ degree in Mechanical, Automotive or Vehicle Engineering and a minimum of three years work experience in a similar role.

The NEOM McLaren Electric Racing team is looking for a Buyer.

The key responsibility for this role is to refine the NEOM McLaren supplier portfolio, driving our sourcing strategy to innovate and meet future demands. You will also be overseeing the supply chain from design to track by optimising orders, deliveries and supplier performance.

The Red Bull Racing F1 Team has the opening for a Marketing Operations Manager.

The responsibilities for this position include overseeing operational delivery for activations, including brand campaigns, partnership events and talent engagements.

An aspect of this will be the day to day management of the race events schedule and coordination across all stakeholders including brand and communications, partnerships, hospitality and commercial.

Applications close 6 April 2024.