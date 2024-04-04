Magazine: Why the Ferrari F1 threat is finally real

Before all you realists out there reach for your pen/keyboard/smartphone (delete where applicable!), we’re not getting carried away.

We don’t think Red Bull and Max Verstappen are about to be toppled off the back of one victory for Carlos Sainz. But there are reasons to believe that Ferrari is heading in the right direction.

As Jake Boxall-Legge shows in our cover feature, Vasseur has already made changes that many, Charles Leclerc included, believe should push Ferrari closer to ending its wait for an F1 world title. It’ll be 16 years at the end of this season since its last constructors’ crown…

Alex Kalinauckas also looks ahead to this weekend’s Japanese GP and picks out the likely similarities and differences to last year’s Suzuka contest.

Sakon Yamamoto never had a proper chance at the pinnacle of the sport, but he tells us how his lessons in motorsport are helping him in his new challenge as a politician in Japan.

Formula E finally made it to Japan last weekend. As Stefan Mackley reports, Oliver Rowland looked as though he was going to become the third British winner this season, only for Maximilian Guenther to snatch victory for Maserati. There have now been five different winners in five races.

More predictable was another Toyota success on the Safari, this time courtesy of double world champion Kalle Rovanpera. Tom Howard reports on a tough event for Hyundai and dissects the FIA’s plans for rallying’s future, while Marcus Simmons talks to World Touring Car champion Rob Huff and finds out why he’s returning to the British Touring Car Championship.

British GT kicked off at Oulton Park this weekend and leads the reports in our 16-page National section, while our UK news includes YouTube star Jimmy Broadbent’s latest efforts in his highly modified Mazda MX-5.

