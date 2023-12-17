Silverstone Winter Tour event review: A unique motorsport experience

While the museum itself has previously been covered – for those with physical copies or a digital subscription, look back to Alexa Kellow's review from 6 July 2023 - there is only one note that can be added for those with younger children. This surrounds the 'Starting Grid' as you begin your journey.

The room is spacious enough but the sound is extremely loud for small ears, something that those working there were clearly cautious of with a side door for a quick exit highlighted before the show began.

As nothing appeared to have changed inside for the event, we will turn our attention to the tour without further ado.

Possibly because our attendance came on a Friday afternoon when many will have been working and children will have been at school, the number of attendees on the tour that this writer attended was on the low side.

Photo by: Sam Hall Silverstone Winter tour

This did, however, have its positive side as it meant that the back bench of the coach could be claimed by a rather energetic three-year-old, enabling her to have clear views of wherever there was something interesting to see around the track.

On other busier days, this would not be possible, as children under five years old are not counted in the capacity numbers, meaning they should sit on a parent or carer's lap.

The tour itself is a fascinating experience with facts about your surroundings being shared on an endless reel. Yes, motorsport fans are likely to be familiar with many of the things that are shared, but this is referenced in some of the commentaries, with nods and winks to some of the more controversial events from recent F1 visits to the venue.

After joining the track at Brooklands, the coach tour pauses for 25 minutes at the International pit building, where there are a handful of additional cars on display and many photo opportunities.

Photo by: BGR Photography Silverstone Museum

Without question, the first place to head to on this stop is the podium. There are not many opportunities for even those in the industry – including drivers! - to step foot on the Silverstone podium, so any chance to stand on the balcony of The Wing and look out across Club Corner and imagine swathes of fans cheering has to be taken.

As a complete side note at this point, we had visited the shop before the tour and spent £6.95 on a small plastic trophy engraved with the toddler's name and the date.

Firstly, this writer was impressed at the value for money overall in the shop and, secondly, having this trophy in advance of the podium meant that, when the toddler held it aloft on the podium, those waiting in line gave a cheer and round of applause. This spontaneous act definitely added to the moment!

Next up was a trip to wave the chequered flag. Taking place at the same post as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been crowned as the victors of the British Grand Prix in recent years, this was an activity that certainly grew in fun over the limited time that we had at the station. After all, who doesn't find childlike joy in waving a chequered flag?

Photo by: Sam Hall Silverstone Winter tour

After some quick pictures on the grid, it was time to return to the coach to complete the lap and return to the museum. Due to a tight fit under the bridge on the Wellington Straight, this is the one part of the track that you don't get to experience.

Consulting with the toddler intern, the podium was her favourite part of the tour itself, while getting to sit in a replica vintage car as well as the track experience single-seater also received top marks.

The 60-minute tours continue until 22 December with tickets available here. All tickets include entry to the museum, meaning that it is not difficult to make a day of it!