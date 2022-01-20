Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell
General News

Jamie Chadwick joins David Coulthard for Team GB at 2022 Race Of Champions

By:

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick and former Formula 1 star David Coulthard have been confirmed for the Race of Champions next month.

Jamie Chadwick joins David Coulthard for Team GB at 2022 Race Of Champions

ROC newcomer Chadwick and event veteran Coulthard will form Team Great Britain’s challenge for the Nations’ Cup element of the competition, as well as competing for individual honours.

They join a long list of motorsport megastars for the event, which this year is entitled ‘ROC Snow + Ice World Final’ and held on the frozen Baltic Sea just 60 miles from the Arctic Circle in Pite Havsbad, Sweden, on 5-6 February.

“I’m super excited to make my Race Of Champions debut in Sweden,” said Chadwick. “It’s an event I’ve always loved watching so I can’t wait to experience it for the first time. It’s going to be an honour to represent Great Britain with an icon like David Coulthard.”

Coulthard, a 13-time Grand Prix winner and the 2014 and 2018 ROC ‘Champion of Champions’ added: “Race Of Champions is an event I always enjoy competing in, but racing on snow and ice this year will be a very different experience to the stadium tracks.

“I have done some ice driving with AMG Mercedes in Sweden in the past, but it will be a challenge to beat the Nordic drivers in their element.”

Winner David Coulthard celebrates with his trophy

Winner David Coulthard celebrates with his trophy

Photo by: Race of Champions

On the subject of having a female participant in the line-up, ROC President Fredrik Johnsson said: “I co-founded Race Of Champions with the world’s most successful female driver, Michele Mouton, who proved that women can win against men at the highest level. We look forward to seeing more women competing at the top-level of motorsports, as racing becomes more accessible.

“Over 30 years, only one other female racer has competed in the main ROC events. That was Susie Wolff in 2014. Susie teamed up with DC at that event to finish in second place in the ROC Nation's Cup. ROC is designed to be a level playing field.”

Coulthard added: “It makes sense that ROC should be a showcase for female racers. Motorsports is pivoting into real progress in areas of equality and sustainability.”

Read Also:

Chadwick and Coulthard will compete against four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel, Haas F1 racer Mick Schumacher, nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen, nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, two-time F1 champion Mika Hakkinen, Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

shares
comments

Related video

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell
Previous article

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell
Load comments
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
Wickens targeting race wins on racing return with Hyundai
IMSA

Wickens targeting race wins on racing return with Hyundai

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title
Formula 1

Villeneuve: Hamilton must “be aggressive” to reclaim F1 world title

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team Plus
Formula 1

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Latest news

Jamie Chadwick joins David Coulthard for Team GB at 2022 Race Of Champions
General General

Jamie Chadwick joins David Coulthard for Team GB at 2022 Race Of Champions

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell
General General

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world
General General

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world

Magazine: Celebrating motorsport's biggest monsters
General General

Magazine: Celebrating motorsport's biggest monsters

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.