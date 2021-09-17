Tickets Subscribe
Autosport International: Tickets now on sale for 2022 event in Birmingham

Europe’s largest motorsport event is back at the NEC in January.

Public tickets for Autosport International, the largest motorsport show in Europe taking place at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham 15th to 16th January, are now on sale.

Now renowned as the established season opener, Autosport International sees racing enthusiasts descend on five halls at the NEC for four days of industry insight and innovation.

Combining the Racing Car Show, the Engineering Show and Performance and Tuning Car Show, over 90,000 visitors will be able to get up close to their favourite racing machines, discover the latest engineering advancements and uncover the latest customisation trends, with more than 500 brands exhibiting.

Each ticket also includes a seat in the Live Action Arena, where stunt drivers will put on an adrenaline-fueled live show.

And new for 2022, fans will have the chance to witness the epic 24-hour finale of the Le Mans Virtual Series in the gaming arena in Hall 1 of the NEC.

Tickets start at £34, and those booking before Monday 20th September will be entered into a prize draw to win one of 10 VIP upgrades. Tickets are available to book at Motorsport Tickets now.

The first major event of the motorsport calendar, the show provides an opportunity for racing series and teams to look ahead towards the year to come. Previous years have seen car launches, and appearances from drivers including Lando Norris, Carlos SainzJr, Charles Leclerc and Sebastien Ogier.

Driver appearances for the Autosport International 2022 are yet to be confirmed, although former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya and motorsport broadcaster Will Buxton will be present to host throughout the weekend.

Autosport International is returning in 2022 alongside ASI Connect, a virtual platform designed to complement the trade-exclusive Thursday 13th and Friday 14th. The app enables industry figures to network with fellow attendees, exhibitors and speakers throughout the event. Trade tickets for Autosport International are due to go on sale next week.

