Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
General News

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

By:

Motorsport Network introduces a new exclusive online marketplace dedicated to Ferrari, enabling affluent buyers and sellers the ability to interact and transact on the most revered luxury sports car.

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Miami – June 29, 2021 – Fuelled by a passionate audience of owners, collectors, and enthusiasts across FerrariChat, Canossa & Cavallino, Motorsport Network has launched justRED.com as the new, premier marketplace dedicated exclusively to Ferrari.  Motorsport Network’s integrated digital platform has a global monthly reach of 61 million automotive and racing fans.

 

Leveraging existing peer-to-peer transactions within the FerrariChat community, justRED.com brings a unique solution to connect Ferrari buyers and sellers with a network of certified Ferrari dealers, offering an innovative transactional experience. justRED.com provides dealers and private sellers with direct access to the world's largest audience of engaged Ferrari owners and enthusiasts. A recent study reports Ferrari as having a 24% share of the super-luxury automotive market, and at auctions in 2020, Ferrari led with a 41% share of all super luxury automobile lots. Both insights are indications of the high desirability of Ferrari amongst the ultra-affluent and signal the appeal for a marketplace dedicated to the Prancing Horse.

 

justRED.com joins Motorsport Network’s Driven Lifestyle division along with the recently announced duPont Registry, European Sport Communication, and Hammer Price acquisitions. The new division is the culmination of the culture, community, and commerce of the world’s luxury and classic automotive lifestyle in one ecosystem. The Driven Lifestyle portfolio features Canossa Events, synonymous with excellence in road touring, that organizes nearly 270+ marquee experiences per year for driving enthusiasts. Part of Canossa Events, Cavallino is a preeminent media and concours events company that hosts landmark events for high-end automotive collectors and admirers, such as the 30th Annual Palm Beach Cavallino Classic, and provides a powerful network of content serving a global Ferrari community. Dedicated to the artform of luxury vehicles, Amalgam Collection, founded in 1985, designs and builds exquisite custom high-end car models. The new justRED.com marketplace will benefit from the cross-promotion and integration within the Driven Lifestyle division. Additionally, with FerrariChat, the leading global social platform and foremost voice on Ferrari, with 20+ years of experience connecting an impressive audience of registered members, justRED.com has direct access to a highly engaged and knowledgeable Ferrari audience.

 

Rob Lay, Managing Partner, FerrariChat, said: "FerrariChat has been the #1 online community for Ferrari owners and enthusiasts for over 20 years. Part of that community has been a successful marketplace for buyers and sellers of Ferraris. We are pleased to partner with the justRED.com marketplace to expand the inventory available to the FerrariChat community and provide more qualified buyers for authorized dealers, independents, and individual Ferrari sellers at justRED.com."

Luigi Orlandini, President, Canossa & Cavallino said: "justRed.com is an incredible new venture. As a Ferrari collector, I see tremendous opportunity with this marketplace as the best place to find the car you are looking for and to sell your car to the right audience. As a company that creates driving experiences, I’m excited by the many synergies we will be able to create with this new business platform."

 

For more information, please contact:

Alice Holloway, Patterrn – alice@patterrn.com

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 61 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

 

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

While the pending acquisitions of duPont Registry and European Sport Communication ("ESC") are expected to close by December 31, 2021, they remain subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions and, in the case of ESC, to the execution of definitive documentation. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network, LLC (the "Company") and are difficult to predict. Accordingly, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statement and readers should not rely on any forward­-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company’s beliefs, expectations, and/or estimates about the following: (i) the Company’s plans to expand the inventory available to the FerrariChat community and provide more qualified buyers for authorized dealers, independents, and individual Ferrari sellers at justRED.com; and (ii) the Company’s belief that justRed.com is a tremendous opportunity with this marketplace as the best place to find the car you are looking for and to sell your car to the right audience and that the Company will be able to create many synergies with this new business platform. The Company's actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements for a number of reasons, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to: (i) less than expected benefits from justRed.com, such as difficulties and/or delays in expanding the availability of Ferrari inventory, such as due to ongoing delays and/or greater than anticipated disruptions due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic or other related factors; and/or (ii) less than expected synergies from justRed.com, such as due to the Company’s inability to successfully manage the justRed.com business platform and its related services and/or technologies. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause the Company’s results to differ materially from expected results. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, the Company’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

shares
comments
Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

Previous article

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

5 h
2
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

1 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes

2 h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

1 d
5
Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

4 h
Latest news
Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
MISC

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

1 h
Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
MISC

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

Jun 24, 2021
Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
MISC

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Jun 21, 2021
Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide
MISC

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide

Jun 17, 2021
Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend
MISC

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend

Jun 16, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

More
Motorsport Network
Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists
General

Motorsport Network acquires Track Day Specialists

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv
General

Motorsport Network strengthens Direct-To-Consumer leadership with new CEO of Motorsport.tv

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry
General

Motorsport Network to acquire duPont Registry

Trending Today

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes distracted by lack of team stability

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes still planning car and engine upgrades to boost F1 hopes

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas
Formula 1 Formula 1

'Mazespin' gift shows Mazepin not 'miserable young man' says Haas

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull warned over Verstappen's victory burnout

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General General

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
General General

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
General General

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide
General General

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.