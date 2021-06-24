Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
General News

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

By:

The passes, blunders and arguments of the French Grand Prix feature in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (24 June).

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

The latest battle in the Formula 1 world championship contest was close and hard-fought throughout. There was little to choose between Mercedes and Red Bull, leaving Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a duel that was only decided on the penultimate lap.

Our Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas explains how Red Bull’s two-stop strategy helped Verstappen make up for his early error and why Mercedes didn’t try the same thing. He also points out that, if the RB16B can win on a track traditionally kind to the Silver/Black Arrows, then the title fight really is on.

Events in Mexico during the Formula E encounters also took some explaining and Matt Kew was there to see Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein’s bad luck, which struck in controversial circumstances.

Penske’s IndyCar misfortune also continued last weekend. Josef Newgarden dominated at Road America and looked set to score the famous team’s first win of the season, only for gearbox problems to intervene. David Malsher-Lopez’s reports on how Chip Ganassi’s Alex Palou took victory – and a handy points lead.

There’s also action from all the other major international categories, including the DTM season opener at Monza, the inaugural Pure ETCR event at Vallelunga, and Marc Marquez’s first MotoGP win since his comeback following his serious 2020 crash.

After an even longer hiatus, W Series returns at the Red Bull Ring this weekend. Megan White talks to Jamie Chadwick about her chances of retaining the title and the likely challengers in 2021.

The significance of Karun Chandhok joining the board of Motorsport UK leads our National section, which includes news and reports from the recent Silverstone, Cadwell Park, Oulton Park, Knockhill and Brands Hatch events.

Stefan Mackley also looks at a new way of making the most of driver data, while Stephen Lickorish wonders how one national racer has been able to continue competing despite a surprising number of points on their licence…

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Previous article

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

52min
2
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

1h
3
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

1h
4
Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

2h
5
MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

2d
Latest news
Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
MISC

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

2h
Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
MISC

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Jun 21, 2021
Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide
MISC

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide

Jun 17, 2021
Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend
MISC

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend

Jun 16, 2021
FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga
MISC

FIA Intercontinental Drifting Cup returns with strong entry in Riga

Jun 11, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide
General

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more
General

Magazine: Baku F1 review, WRC Rally Sardinia and more

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Trending Today

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Norris "as fast as anyone on the grid" in F1 right now

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull baffled by Mercedes F1 engine comments after French GP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha WSBK rider Gerloff replaces Morbidelli for Dutch MotoGP

Latest news

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
General General

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
General General

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide
General General

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend
General General

Kimi Raikkonen: How the Iceman became an F1 legend

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.