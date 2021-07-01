Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General News

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column

By:

Crucial moments in several championship fights are explained in this week’s Autosport magazine (1 July), which also includes a guest column by Nico Rosberg.

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column

If Max Verstappen and Red Bull weren’t favourites for the 2021 Formula 1 world title before last weekend they certainly are now.

Red Bull has often been competitive at its ‘home’ circuit in Austria but it has now been the best package for four consecutive races. And, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our analysis, the major protagonists agree that the gap between the RB16B and Mercedes W12 was bigger in the Styrian Grand Prix than ever.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the team will stick to its guns in terms of making sure the development focus is on the new 2022 rules and that it’ll just be about optimising the current car. In other words, they’ve got what they’ve got.

It would be foolish to write off Hamilton – there will surely be better circuits for the Black Arrows and some wins to come – but Verstappen now looks well set to be the first non-Mercedes champion since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

Rosberg is the only driver other than Hamilton to have won an F1 title since then and, in his column, he explains why he co-founded the Greentech Festival and how he feels motorsport can help tackle the issues of climate change.

The story of the 2021 World Rally Championship also seems to be establishing itself. As Tom Howard reports, a late failure once again robbed Hyundai of victory, leaving Sebastien Ogier in command. The Toyota star now looks well on his way to an eighth crown.

The usual frontrunners didn’t have things all their own way in Brands Hatch’s British Touring Car encounters, with Tom Oliphant in particular starring. But Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram did manage to make themselves title favourites as Colin Turkington struggled. Marcus Simmons was there to see the tin-top drama unfold.

There was plenty going on in the BTCC support, British GT and club racing paddocks last weekend, too. We bring you all the latest news in our 20-page National section, and also look ahead to Euro NASCAR’s upcoming visit to Brands Hatch.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares
comments

Related video

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Previous article

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

16 h
2
Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

8 min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

32 min
4
Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

18 min
5
Formula 1

FIA puts increased use of technical directives down to fierce F1 title battle

1 h
Latest news
Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column
MISC

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column

1 h
Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
MISC

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Jun 29, 2021
Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
MISC

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

Jun 24, 2021
Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
MISC

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Jun 21, 2021
Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide
MISC

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide

Jun 17, 2021
Latest videos
Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv 01:07
General
May 27, 2021

Motorsport Network signs Juan Pablo Montoya as new presenter on Motorsport.tv

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT 11:29
General
May 14, 2021

Bulletin - May 13 15:00 GMT

Electric GT timeline revealed 00:35
General
May 6, 2021

Electric GT timeline revealed

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test? 06:22
General
Feb 1, 2021

Why did Sainz Drive a 2018 Car at the Ferrari F1 Super Test?

More
Kevin Turner
Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
General

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide
General

Magazine: How Ferrari stopped its F1 slide

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Plus
Formula 1

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

Trending Today

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' rear wing

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s secret rulebook is causing angst among the ranks

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin secures another senior Red Bull F1 technical signing

FIA puts increased use of technical directives down to fierce F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA puts increased use of technical directives down to fierce F1 title battle

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
How Radical's latest machines fare on track Plus

How Radical's latest machines fare on track

The lightweight sportscar manufacturer has not rewritten the rulebook with its latest machines, but the new SR3 XX and SR10 still provide a step forward on its previous successful models

General
Feb 8, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Plus

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them

General
Jan 31, 2021
How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory Plus

How a GP is thriving in a COVID-free territory

The New Zealand Grand Prix's mix of rising talent and big-name stars thrilled the crowds (yes, remember crowds?) assembled for the Toyota Racing Series meeting at Hampton Downs last weekend and left distant observers craving a repeat

General
Jan 26, 2021
How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going Plus

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

OPINION: The 67th edition of the Macau Grand Prix might have been a largely muted affair to the outside world without its international influx and star line-ups, another victim to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organisers deserve huge credit for keeping the party going

General
Nov 24, 2020

Latest news

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column
General General

Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com
General General

Motorsport Network launches Ferrari Marketplace, justRED.com

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview
General General

Magazine: F1 French GP review, FE Puebla, and W Series preview

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event
General General

Goodwood Festival of Speed to go ahead as pilot event

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.