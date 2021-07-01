Magazine: F1 Styrian GP review and guest Rosberg column

If Max Verstappen and Red Bull weren’t favourites for the 2021 Formula 1 world title before last weekend they certainly are now.

Red Bull has often been competitive at its ‘home’ circuit in Austria but it has now been the best package for four consecutive races. And, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our analysis, the major protagonists agree that the gap between the RB16B and Mercedes W12 was bigger in the Styrian Grand Prix than ever.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says the team will stick to its guns in terms of making sure the development focus is on the new 2022 rules and that it’ll just be about optimising the current car. In other words, they’ve got what they’ve got.

It would be foolish to write off Hamilton – there will surely be better circuits for the Black Arrows and some wins to come – but Verstappen now looks well set to be the first non-Mercedes champion since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

Rosberg is the only driver other than Hamilton to have won an F1 title since then and, in his column, he explains why he co-founded the Greentech Festival and how he feels motorsport can help tackle the issues of climate change.

The story of the 2021 World Rally Championship also seems to be establishing itself. As Tom Howard reports, a late failure once again robbed Hyundai of victory, leaving Sebastien Ogier in command. The Toyota star now looks well on his way to an eighth crown.

The usual frontrunners didn’t have things all their own way in Brands Hatch’s British Touring Car encounters, with Tom Oliphant in particular starring. But Ash Sutton and Tom Ingram did manage to make themselves title favourites as Colin Turkington struggled. Marcus Simmons was there to see the tin-top drama unfold.

There was plenty going on in the BTCC support, British GT and club racing paddocks last weekend, too. We bring you all the latest news in our 20-page National section, and also look ahead to Euro NASCAR’s upcoming visit to Brands Hatch.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

shares