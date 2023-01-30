Tickets Subscribe
Ekstrom defeats Schumacher for fourth Race of Champions victory
General News

Motorsport Games rFactor 2 is part of the secret sauce behind F1® Arcade Racing Experience

The immersive state-of-the-art Formula 1 racing simulation experience comes with 60 motion F1 simulators powered by the rFactor 2 racing simulation software provided by Motorsport Games, combined with exclusive F1® content.

By:
Motorsport Games rFactor 2 is part of the secret sauce behind F1® Arcade Racing Experience

Adam Breeden, the pioneer of competitive socialising in the UK and entrepreneurial force behind some of the sector’s most successful concepts, has officially opened his most ambitious and exciting project. F1® Arcade, the world’s first official premium F1 experiential venue, opened on December 12, 2022 in London at One New Change, St Pauls.

The immersive state of the art F1 racing simulation experience comes with 60 motion F1 simulators, powered by the rFactor 2 racing simulation software provided by Motorsport Games, combined with exclusive F1® content, enabling guests to live the thrill of racing, complemented by a best-in-class food and beverage offering created by an executive chef and expert mixologists.

“With a mission of making the thrill of motorsports available to everyone, we graciously appreciate the selection of rFactor 2 to provide the virtual racing experience and real world handling and competition to F1® Arcade and their customers!” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO at Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world.

Dom Duhan, Executive Producer at Studio 397 added: “It was a pleasure for our expert simulation development team at Studio 397 to collaborate on developing the racing elements, and we expect that customers will be blown away by the experience.”

“Since opening F1® Arcade in December, the take up has been absolutely phenomenal,” said Adam Breeden, Founder and Chief Executive of Kindred Concepts.

“Our ambition was to introduce a truly innovative experience that makes sim racing accessible for all in a fun and premium competitive socialising environment.

“To deliver on this, we needed a partner that could fully tailor the game experience, which is why we selected rFactor 2 and Motorsport Games to work with us on this project.

“The reaction from customers in our first month has been fantastic and we look forward to welcoming many more at our first London venue and future venues as we expand.”

Future plans for F1® Arcade include a Birmingham, UK site in 2023 with further locations powered by rFactor 2 set to be announced. For all F1® Arcade news, follow @F1Arcade on social media platforms.

