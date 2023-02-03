Magazine: Reflecting on 10 years of Hamilton at Mercedes

It’s easy to forget what a risk he seemed to be taking when he flew the family nest of McLaren to strike out on his own at Mercedes. But six world titles prove that it was entirely justified, and who’s to say there won’t be more?

In our cover feature, our Grand Prix Editor Alex Kalinauckas analyses Hamilton’s past decade, with insights from the Mercedes team’s engineering chief Andrew Shovlin. In addition to this, our Chief Editor Kevin Turner takes on the task of ranking each of Hamilton’s 10 seasons at the team. See if you agree!

Outside of Formula 1, Tom Howard gets together with Toyota’s World Rally Championship top brass to bring you the tale of a car that never competed, but which could well have completely blitzed the stages in 2021 had COVID not intervened.

The racing season is in full swing, and endurance fans couldn’t have been more excited about the beginning of the LMDh – or GTP if you’re on the other side of the Atlantic – era in the Daytona 24 Hours. Certainly that’s true of Gary Watkins, who made it to Florida to document an impressive win for the Meyer Shank Racing Acura. There was some terrific racing – and a sensational finish – in the other classes too. Meanwhile, Jake Boxall-Legge was in hotter climes in Saudi Arabia, where he saw Pascal Wehrlein on ominous Formula E form for Porsche.

On both international and national levels we present what we’re looking forward to most about the 2023 season, from F1 to hillclimbing… There’s certainly plenty to get excited about.

We also bring you news from every level of motorsport, including the widening chasm between F1 and the FIA, Jenson Button’s surprise Le Mans drive in the NASCAR Chevrolet project, and the latest from the national scene.

