Meet Ramon Pineiro: racer and driver manager

Three consecutive victories across the Brands Hatch and Red Bull Ring rounds on his way to third in the 2011 FIA Formula Two championship underline the Spaniard’s winning pedigree. And in developing a holistic approach to driver preparation that goes beyond the managerial staple of deal-making, Ramon is confident he can help drivers achieve their goals.

“I work from every area that performance can be influenced,” the 31-year-old explains.

“Many drivers have the talent and the budget but don’t invest properly in preparing themselves. If you don’t work on yourself, it’s not going to work.”

A graduate of the FIA Institute Young Driver Excellence Academy, his trusted team includes respected Formula 1 human performance trainer Xavi Martos and leading sports psychologist Eva Molleja, who has worked with Ramon since his competition days.

“We’ve known each other 15 years,” he says. “The fact that they are invested in this project, they want to be part of this, proves the commitment we all have.”

In addition to hard-earned experience both on-track and in dealing with sponsors and teams, Ramon has earned bachelors and masters degrees in automotive engineering with motorsport from the University of Hertfordshire, giving him a deep understanding of how both drivers and engineers operate.

Taking a hands-on approach in coaching drivers while detailing the technical explanations for their feedback Ramon believes is one of many ways he’s well-placed to help drivers succeed.

Ramon Pineiro with Branden Lee Oxley after a GB3 victory at Brands Hatch Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“You can see both sides of the story,” he says.

“You know what’s happening mechanically and also know the feeling you had when this was happening, so you can correlate everything together.”

With the same determination that propelled him to the top step as a driver, Ramon is passionate about supporting drivers to reach their full potential. Victory is always the aim, but he’s clear that results are heavily influenced by having strong foundations and a solid plan.

“Winning comes as a consequence of many things, so I focus on everything that can bring the consequence,” he says.

For more information about Ramon Pineiro, click here.