Subscribe
Previous / Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, Historics supplement
Sponsored News

Be part of it: Green Hell Driving Days 2023

Nurburgring - the Green Hell. Experience the legendary cult circuit with your own vehicle at the Green Hell Driving Days, from Saturday, 30 September to Tuesday 3 October 2023.

Tourist rides on Nordschleife

Whether you drive a small car, a minibus or a sports car - experience the Nordschleife for four days in a row! The long tourist driving weekend will again attract Nurburgring fans from near and far. Anyone in possession of a driving licence and a properly registered car or motorbike can drive during opening hours.

Visitors can top up their credit for the ride online at any time. All that is needed is an account, which can be easily created. Access to the track is then possible via QR code. Every user has full transparency over the transactions.

Since the tourist trips take place according to the rules of the road, there are fixed rules for participation. For example, overtaking is only allowed on the left. In addition, behaviour that endangers traffic, such as drifts or stopping times, is prohibited.

To ensure that driving fun and safety come first, the Nurburgring employs extensive safety personnel at and on the track. The applicable rules are available - among others as an international explanatory video - here and on the screens at the race track.

 

Exclusive service and benefits for tourist drivers

Should any incidents occur during the tourist rides, the staff will be on the spot quickly. If it becomes necessary to close the track, information about the approximate duration of the closure is provided on the screens at the circuit as well as online.

In the meantime, visitors are offered benefits at various Nurburgring locations. For example, at the motorsport experience museum ring°werk, admission is available for €8.90 instead of €11.50.

At the Nurburgring eSports Bar there is a 10% discount on all digital driving packages. And if you’re hungry, you can also get a 10% discount at the restaurants LUCIA - Pollo Italiano and Bitburger Gasthaus.

Tourist rides on Nordschleife

Tourist rides on Nordschleife

Photo by: Racetracker Photos

Opening hours Green Hell Driving Days Nordschleife:

• Saturday, 30 September 2023: 08.00 – 19.00
• Sunday, 1 October 2023: 08.00 – 19.00
• Monday, 2 October 2023: 08.00 – 19.00
• Tuesday, 3 October 2023: 08.00 – 19.00

For more information on Green Hell Driving Days, click here.

Tourist rides on Nordschleife

Tourist rides on Nordschleife

Photo by: Racetracker Photos

shares
comments

Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, Historics supplement

Latest news

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

F1 Formula 1
Italian GP

Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza Hamilton: High-downforce F1 Singapore GP offers hope after "worst race" at Monza

First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"

First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"

WEC WEC
Fuji

First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away" First Peugeot 9X8 WEC win still "very far away"

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

INDY IndyCar
Laguna Seca

Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024 Armstrong extends Ganassi IndyCar deal, goes full-time from 2024

Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival

Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival

HIST Historics

Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival Five key elements to watch at the 2023 Goodwood Revival

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3
Marcus Simmons

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards
Alex Kalinauckas

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Plus
Plus
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Plus
Plus
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe