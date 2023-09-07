Be part of it: Green Hell Driving Days 2023
Nurburgring - the Green Hell. Experience the legendary cult circuit with your own vehicle at the Green Hell Driving Days, from Saturday, 30 September to Tuesday 3 October 2023.
Whether you drive a small car, a minibus or a sports car - experience the Nordschleife for four days in a row! The long tourist driving weekend will again attract Nurburgring fans from near and far. Anyone in possession of a driving licence and a properly registered car or motorbike can drive during opening hours.
Visitors can top up their credit for the ride online at any time. All that is needed is an account, which can be easily created. Access to the track is then possible via QR code. Every user has full transparency over the transactions.
Since the tourist trips take place according to the rules of the road, there are fixed rules for participation. For example, overtaking is only allowed on the left. In addition, behaviour that endangers traffic, such as drifts or stopping times, is prohibited.
To ensure that driving fun and safety come first, the Nurburgring employs extensive safety personnel at and on the track. The applicable rules are available - among others as an international explanatory video - here and on the screens at the race track.
Exclusive service and benefits for tourist drivers
Should any incidents occur during the tourist rides, the staff will be on the spot quickly. If it becomes necessary to close the track, information about the approximate duration of the closure is provided on the screens at the circuit as well as online.
In the meantime, visitors are offered benefits at various Nurburgring locations. For example, at the motorsport experience museum ring°werk, admission is available for €8.90 instead of €11.50.
At the Nurburgring eSports Bar there is a 10% discount on all digital driving packages. And if you’re hungry, you can also get a 10% discount at the restaurants LUCIA - Pollo Italiano and Bitburger Gasthaus.
Tourist rides on Nordschleife
Photo by: Racetracker Photos
Opening hours Green Hell Driving Days Nordschleife:
• Saturday, 30 September 2023: 08.00 – 19.00
• Sunday, 1 October 2023: 08.00 – 19.00
• Monday, 2 October 2023: 08.00 – 19.00
• Tuesday, 3 October 2023: 08.00 – 19.00
For more information on Green Hell Driving Days, click here.
Tourist rides on Nordschleife
Photo by: Racetracker Photos
