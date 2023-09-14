Subscribe
Previous / Meet Ramon Pineiro: racer and driver manager
General News

Magazine: Goodwood Revival review

There was no Formula 1 action last weekend, but motorsport fans had plenty to look out for, from the IndyCar finale at Laguna Seca to the World Endurance Championship encounter at Fuji. Neither of these make the main cover subject for this week’s edition of Autosport magazine, out today (14 September), though. Instead, it’s the ever-incredible Goodwood Revival.

Kevin Turner
By:
MicrosoftTeams-image (52)

In terms of concentration of stars, West Sussex was the place to be for the 25th Revival meeting, which celebrated the Goodwood venue’s and Lotus’s 75th birthdays, Sir Jackie Stewart and Carroll Shelby all together. Hearing and seeing the star names and iconic machines was a pleasure but, once again, it was the competitive action that stole the show, as Marcus Pye’s 10-page report highlights.

Andy Priaulx’s handling of a Jaguar E-type to defeat the hitherto pacesetting AC Cobras when the rain arrived in the RAC TT Celebration was sublime, though this writer was probably most excited by the prospect of witnessing a BRM V16 take a win. Sadly (no offence to ERA or Alta fans!), it wasn’t to be, but the Goodwood Trophy race in which these cars starred provided the closest finish of the event.

Porsche’s much-improved WEC form at Fuji also bodes well for some tight competition into 2024. Toyota must be commended for standing up to the challenges from Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac in 2023, but the signs are that things will be even tighter next season – and the field looks set to grow to as many as 40 cars, as we reveal in our Pit & Paddock pages.

Even bigger news, though, is that Aston Martin is set to return to the top class at Le Mans and that Subaru is eyeing a World Rally Championship comeback. Both are massive names in their respective fields and most fans will surely agree that they have been away far too long. We cover both of these stories this week, and fingers crossed both get confirmed soon.

We also bring you all the latest in the national motorsport scene, with the British GT Championship and GB3 both taking leading roles at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit plus all the news – including a Porsche comeback for Mark Webber!

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

shares
comments

Meet Ramon Pineiro: racer and driver manager
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Priaulx wins dramatic TT Celebration race at Goodwood Revival in E-type

Priaulx wins dramatic TT Celebration race at Goodwood Revival in E-type

Historics

Priaulx wins dramatic TT Celebration race at Goodwood Revival in E-type Priaulx wins dramatic TT Celebration race at Goodwood Revival in E-type

Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, Historics supplement

Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, Historics supplement

General
Gran Turismo film

Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, Historics supplement Magazine: F1 Italian GP review, Historics supplement

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Latest news

Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Singapore GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Behind the scenes of F1's immense broadcast operation

Behind the scenes of F1's immense broadcast operation

F1 Formula 1

Behind the scenes of F1's immense broadcast operation Behind the scenes of F1's immense broadcast operation

Hamilton: Mercedes has to “level up” to beat Verstappen and Red Bull in F1

Hamilton: Mercedes has to “level up” to beat Verstappen and Red Bull in F1

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

Hamilton: Mercedes has to “level up” to beat Verstappen and Red Bull in F1 Hamilton: Mercedes has to “level up” to beat Verstappen and Red Bull in F1

F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone

F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP

F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone F1 teams failed to provide consensus to create fourth DRS zone

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3
Marcus Simmons

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards
Alex Kalinauckas

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Plus
Plus
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Plus
Plus
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe