Magazine: Goodwood Revival review

In terms of concentration of stars, West Sussex was the place to be for the 25th Revival meeting, which celebrated the Goodwood venue’s and Lotus’s 75th birthdays, Sir Jackie Stewart and Carroll Shelby all together. Hearing and seeing the star names and iconic machines was a pleasure but, once again, it was the competitive action that stole the show, as Marcus Pye’s 10-page report highlights.

Andy Priaulx’s handling of a Jaguar E-type to defeat the hitherto pacesetting AC Cobras when the rain arrived in the RAC TT Celebration was sublime, though this writer was probably most excited by the prospect of witnessing a BRM V16 take a win. Sadly (no offence to ERA or Alta fans!), it wasn’t to be, but the Goodwood Trophy race in which these cars starred provided the closest finish of the event.

Porsche’s much-improved WEC form at Fuji also bodes well for some tight competition into 2024. Toyota must be commended for standing up to the challenges from Ferrari, Porsche and Cadillac in 2023, but the signs are that things will be even tighter next season – and the field looks set to grow to as many as 40 cars, as we reveal in our Pit & Paddock pages.

Even bigger news, though, is that Aston Martin is set to return to the top class at Le Mans and that Subaru is eyeing a World Rally Championship comeback. Both are massive names in their respective fields and most fans will surely agree that they have been away far too long. We cover both of these stories this week, and fingers crossed both get confirmed soon.

We also bring you all the latest in the national motorsport scene, with the British GT Championship and GB3 both taking leading roles at the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit plus all the news – including a Porsche comeback for Mark Webber!

