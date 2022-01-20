Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: F1 2022 unpacked, Raikkonen's F1 farewell and WRC preview

Formula 1’s 2022 rules, Kimi Raikkonen and the new era for the World Rally Championship all feature in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (20 January).

Rarely has a set of regulations been so eagerly anticipated in motorsport as F1’s for this season. The new era will finally kick off in 2022, one year later than planned, and there are many laudable aims.

A more level playing field and better racing are the main targets of the new regulations. The cars certainly look striking, as our artist’s impressions in the magazine show, but will the rules work? Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge goes into the details and takes a look at some of the other things to expect this season.

One driver who won’t be part of the new-look F1 is Raikkonen. The laconic 2007 world champion, who is now ready to focus on family life after 349 grands prix, gives a surprisingly revealing interview to Luke Smith – and admits he still doesn’t understand why he is so popular.

Smith also talks to Mick Schumacher and outlines why we should expect even more from Michael’s son this season.

Another fresh start kicks off in Monte Carlo this week. The WRC begins its 2022 season with hybrid power and a vacuum at the top of the sport following Sebastien Ogier’s retirement from full-time competition – although the eight-time champion is contesting a partial schedule and eager to extend his record of Monte Carlo Rally wins.

Tom Howard has produced our extensive 17-page season preview. He explains the Rally1 regulations and why they have provided such a big challenge, assesses the drivers most likely to take Ogier’s place as the WRC benchmark, and visits M-Sport’s impressive new facility, inspired by Malcolm Wilson's trip to Ferrari three decades ago.

There’s also the usual international and national news and reports, including coverage of the Dakar Rally and Dubai 24 Hours.

Marcus Simmons and Stephen Lickorish provide the results of our hard-fought National Rankings and speak to the driver who achieved the most successes in 2021, while Stefan Mackley talks to three-time world champion Jackie Stewart about his latest mission.

Former world sportscar title winner and F1 veteran Derek Warwick selects his best team-mate in the latest edition of our new My Favourite series.

Want Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

comments

Jamie Chadwick joins David Coulthard for Team GB at 2022 Race Of Champions
Jamie Chadwick joins David Coulthard for Team GB at 2022 Race Of Champions
Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell
General General

Podcast: Monters of Motorsport with Mark Blundell

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world
General General

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual eRacing finale to be broadcast digitally around the world

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Plus

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Plus

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Autosport has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Plus

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes Plus

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

It’s rarely mentioned when it comes to assessing the best national contests, but the Brazilian Stock Car series that reaches its climax this weekend has an ever-growing appeal. Its expanding roster of ex-Formula 1 names has helped to draw in new fans, but it's the closeness of competition that keeps them watching

General
Dec 10, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Plus

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 8, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Plus

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be

General
Apr 21, 2021
The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan Plus

The F1 and Indy 'nearly man' that found contentment in Japan

Having had the door to F1 slammed in his face and come within three laps of winning the Indianapolis 500, the collapse of a Peugeot LMP1 shot meant Japan was Bertrand Baguette's last chance of a career. But it's one which he has grasped with both hands

General
Feb 27, 2021
The female all-rounder who arrived "too early" Plus

The female all-rounder who arrived "too early"

From Formula 3 to truck racing, Dakar and EuroNASCAR via a winning stint in the DTM, there's not much Ellen Lohr hasn't seen in a stellar racing career that highlights the merit in being a generalist. But she believes her career came too early...

General
Feb 17, 2021
