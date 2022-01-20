Magazine: F1 2022 unpacked, Raikkonen's F1 farewell and WRC preview

Rarely has a set of regulations been so eagerly anticipated in motorsport as F1’s for this season. The new era will finally kick off in 2022, one year later than planned, and there are many laudable aims.

A more level playing field and better racing are the main targets of the new regulations. The cars certainly look striking, as our artist’s impressions in the magazine show, but will the rules work? Technical Editor Jake Boxall-Legge goes into the details and takes a look at some of the other things to expect this season.

One driver who won’t be part of the new-look F1 is Raikkonen. The laconic 2007 world champion, who is now ready to focus on family life after 349 grands prix, gives a surprisingly revealing interview to Luke Smith – and admits he still doesn’t understand why he is so popular.

Smith also talks to Mick Schumacher and outlines why we should expect even more from Michael’s son this season.

Another fresh start kicks off in Monte Carlo this week. The WRC begins its 2022 season with hybrid power and a vacuum at the top of the sport following Sebastien Ogier’s retirement from full-time competition – although the eight-time champion is contesting a partial schedule and eager to extend his record of Monte Carlo Rally wins.

Tom Howard has produced our extensive 17-page season preview. He explains the Rally1 regulations and why they have provided such a big challenge, assesses the drivers most likely to take Ogier’s place as the WRC benchmark, and visits M-Sport’s impressive new facility, inspired by Malcolm Wilson's trip to Ferrari three decades ago.

There’s also the usual international and national news and reports, including coverage of the Dakar Rally and Dubai 24 Hours.

Marcus Simmons and Stephen Lickorish provide the results of our hard-fought National Rankings and speak to the driver who achieved the most successes in 2021, while Stefan Mackley talks to three-time world champion Jackie Stewart about his latest mission.

Former world sportscar title winner and F1 veteran Derek Warwick selects his best team-mate in the latest edition of our new My Favourite series.

