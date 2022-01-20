Autosport journalist Luke Smith wins Motorsport UK award

Luke is the seventh winner in a row to pick up the Young Journalist award while employed at Autosport, succeeding last year’s winner grand prix editor Alex Kalinauckas, with Matt Kew, James Newbold, Stephen Lickorish, Scott Mitchell and Jack Benyon completing that sequence.

Luke scooped the award for his extensive and in-depth coverage of F1. The judging panel highlighted his handling of the dramatic 2021 season, producing well-researched stories from the paddock that kept Autosport’s readers informed and entertained.

In honour of his win, Luke will receive a Motorsport UK trophy, a cheque for £1,000 and a year’s provisional membership of the Guild of Motoring Writers.

“I am over the moon to have been named Motorsport UK’s Young Journalist of the Year, and I think it will take some time to sink in!” Luke said.

“2021 was an unforgettable year for Formula 1. It was a true privilege to play a part in telling the story of the season, as well as shining a light on important topics off-track within our industry.

“I am hugely grateful to the judges for their recognition of my work. It is an honour to join a list featuring so many great names within motorsport journalism.

“I would like give thanks to everyone at Autosport for their continued support and the platform from which to tell the stories at the heart of our sport, and to thank Motorsport UK for its support of journalism within the industry.”

Motorsport UK named Stephen Fisher as Young Photographer of the Year for his coverage of an array of national series including British GT, British F4 and British Touring Car Championship for photography agency Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Both Luke and Stephen will pick up their awards at Motorsport UK’s Night of Champions, held at the Royal Automobile Club in London’s Pall Mall on Saturday 22 January.