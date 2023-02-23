Magazine: Who can stop Red Bull in F1 2023?

F1’s only 2023 pre-season test is kicking off in Bahrain and we’ll finally start to get an idea of which teams have made the most progress for the second year of this ground-effects era.

Ferrari and Mercedes are the squads most likely to challenge the Red Bull operation that set the pace in 2022. They had very different types of launches earlier this month, with Ferrari exuding confidence and Mercedes already showing signs of not having made the step it needed following a disappointing campaign last year.

Alex Kalinauckas compares the two legendary squads in our cover article, while technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge takes a look at the latest F1 machines from Mercedes and Alpine.

Although it only finished seventh in the constructors’ table last year, Aston Martin could be one of the best-placed teams to start making inroads into the advantage held by F1’s three dominant teams. We hear from Fernando Alonso and key Aston figures, and point out some significant strengths the squad has for the upcoming campaign.

Follow the action as testing unfolds on autosport.com and look out for the big testing analysis in next week’s magazine, our 108-page F1 2023 season preview out on 2 March.

Australian Supercars gets its new rules this year. Andrew van Leeuwen is your guide to Gen3, which is arriving with its fair share of issues and controversies.

America’s premier tin-top series kicked off with predictable chaos last weekend at Daytona, which produced another surprise winner in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Charles Bradley reports on another dramatic encounter.

Reigning British GT champion Ian Loggie joining the 2 Seas Mercedes team, Colin Turner’s racing return after his terrible Walter Hayes Trophy crash and the rise of Esports in UK motorsport are just some of the main stories in our National section.

