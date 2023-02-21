Subscribe
Previous / Auto invites for Le Mans decided after Asian Le Mans Series finale
General Press release

Motorsport Games announces quarterly update and DLC for rFACTOR 2

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”), a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today a quarterly update and new downloadable content to rFactor 2, one of the most authentic sim racing platforms available to racers around the world.

By:
Motorsport Games announces quarterly update and DLC for rFACTOR 2

This quarter’s update includes an exciting new vehicle – the Honda Civic Type R, the introduction of the superb, laser-scanned version of Long Beach, and a wealth of improvements to enhance the player experience.

Following the partnership between the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), Motorsport Games and Studio 397, a seventh real world car into the NGTC specification BTCC content offering in rFactor 2 – the Honda Civic Type R – is available today.

The Honda Civic is a sensational performing vehicle that has taken drivers championships in recent years, and now, in FK8 Type R form, continues that long legacy of success for Honda machinery in the BTCC.

The Long Beach Grand Prix Street Circuit is available now as well. Built on the most recent highly detailed laser scan data, with thousands of reference images captured on site to ensure the most authentic of visual experiences possible, this new circuit is set to raise the bar yet further in terms of graphical quality within rFactor 2 and built completely in house at Studio 397.

Several exciting updates to rFactor 2 will be launching today as well, including:

  • New GT3 tyre model and physics
  • BTCC hybrid boost for 2022
  • Cinematics updates
  • Race against unowned content
  • New package management

A trailer for the Q1 2023 rFactor 2 quarterly update and content can be viewed here.

shares
comments

Auto invites for Le Mans decided after Asian Le Mans Series finale
More
Motorsport Games
24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be broadcast digitally around the world

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be broadcast digitally around the world

Esports
News

24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be broadcast digitally around the world 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to be broadcast digitally around the world

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

Esports
Le Mans Virtual Series

Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games Stars come out for the 6 Hours of Spa Round of the Le Mans Virtual Series by Motorsport Games

NASCAR Rivals is available today - The officially licensed video game of the 2022 NASCAR Season from Motorsport Games

NASCAR Rivals is available today - The officially licensed video game of the 2022 NASCAR Season from Motorsport Games

General

NASCAR Rivals is available today - The officially licensed video game of the 2022 NASCAR Season from Motorsport Games NASCAR Rivals is available today - The officially licensed video game of the 2022 NASCAR Season from Motorsport Games

Latest news

F1 to introduce new wet tyres from Imola that don't need warmers

F1 to introduce new wet tyres from Imola that don't need warmers

F1 Formula 1

F1 to introduce new wet tyres from Imola that don't need warmers F1 to introduce new wet tyres from Imola that don't need warmers

FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023

FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023

F1 Formula 1

FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023 FIA announces DRS changes for five F1 tracks in 2023

How two driver-turned-managers are tackling Formula E's challenges

How two driver-turned-managers are tackling Formula E's challenges

FE Formula E

How two driver-turned-managers are tackling Formula E's challenges How two driver-turned-managers are tackling Formula E's challenges

New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"

New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"

F1 Formula 1

New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless" New McLaren F1 team boss Stella's transition has been "seamless"

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards
Alex Kalinauckas

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Plus
Plus
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Plus
Plus
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Plus
Plus
General
James Newbold

The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.