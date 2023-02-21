Motorsport Games announces quarterly update and DLC for rFACTOR 2

This quarter’s update includes an exciting new vehicle – the Honda Civic Type R, the introduction of the superb, laser-scanned version of Long Beach, and a wealth of improvements to enhance the player experience.

Following the partnership between the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), Motorsport Games and Studio 397, a seventh real world car into the NGTC specification BTCC content offering in rFactor 2 – the Honda Civic Type R – is available today.

The Honda Civic is a sensational performing vehicle that has taken drivers championships in recent years, and now, in FK8 Type R form, continues that long legacy of success for Honda machinery in the BTCC.

The Long Beach Grand Prix Street Circuit is available now as well. Built on the most recent highly detailed laser scan data, with thousands of reference images captured on site to ensure the most authentic of visual experiences possible, this new circuit is set to raise the bar yet further in terms of graphical quality within rFactor 2 and built completely in house at Studio 397.

Several exciting updates to rFactor 2 will be launching today as well, including:

New GT3 tyre model and physics

BTCC hybrid boost for 2022

Cinematics updates

Race against unowned content

New package management

A trailer for the Q1 2023 rFactor 2 quarterly update and content can be viewed here.