Motorsport Network launches new Business-focused platform
Leading global automotive and motorsport platform to provide in depth coverage of the business of motorsport.
London, UK – March 2 2023: Motorsport Network, a global digital platform in motorsport and automotive with 62 million monthly unique users, has today launched Motorsport Business; a new platform designed to address business topics and to showcase B2B brands who are activating in motorsport.
Motorsport Business features a regular cadence of organic content from global contributors with perspectives from Europe, the US, Asia and beyond, which anyone from industry insiders to engaged fans can enjoy in written, video and podcast form.
Trends, opinions, exclusive interviews, industry research and more – the strand will have a home on a dedicated LinkedIn, channel, Motorsport.com as well as focused audience growth through newsletters and social channels.
Vice President of Global Editorial, James Dickens commented: “We are very excited to expand our already extensive Motorsport business coverage. Our audience data shows us that the business side of Motorsport is an area of growing interest. As ever, we have seen what motorsport fans are consuming and created an offering to give them more in-depth coverage in the business sphere. We have partnered with leading experts in the field and can’t wait for people to see what we are producing”.
The move follows many years of activity by Motorsport Network in research and thought leadership around motorsport. The Network has led the way since 2017 in working with rights holders and series including F1, MotoGP, IndyCar and World Endurance Championship to conduct Global Fan Surveys.
Over a million fans have responded from 197 countries worldwide, with 330,000 respondents in the last three surveys alone on F1, MotoGP and IndyCar. With 167,302 respondents, the Formula 1 survey was not only the largest survey in motorsport, but the largest ever conducted in any sport.
Meanwhile the Network has partnered with the Financial Times to bring the Business of F1 Forum to Formula 1 races, including the Monaco and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix in 2022, with speakers including Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem.
Latest news
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying IndyCar St. Petersburg: Grosjean grabs pole in crash-filled qualifying
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery Tech3 unveils new-look GasGas MotoGP livery
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics Why Red Bull is unconcerned by Ferrari's surprise Bahrain GP tyre tactics
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari' Russell: Alonso bigger F1 Bahrain GP 'dark horse than Ferrari'
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes
The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes The hidden racing gem attracting ex-F1 heroes
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.