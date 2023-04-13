Magazine: What makes the Red Bull RB19 so good?
Just what makes the Red Bull RB19 so good? That’s the question we tackle in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (13 April).
Jake Boxall-Legge looks at how the pacesetting Formula 1 car is an improvement over the championship-winning and record-breaking RB18, as well as the team and driver factors that make Red Bull so hard to beat, in our special feature.
Perhaps even more interestingly for neutral fans, he also ponders where Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez could be vulnerable in the remaining races of 2023, while Jamie Klein explains how Red Bull junior Liam Lawson made a winning start to his Super Formula campaign as he bids to reach F1.
Ferrari is one of the few teams with the potential to challenge Red Bull at the moment, but the season has not started well. Alex Kalinauckas takes a look at why the team in red seems so reluctant to change its car concept.
Le Mans will mark its centenary in June and we’re already kicking off our celebration of the greatest endurance race in the world. In the first of our Le Mans 100 series on the major manufacturers taking on the 2023 24 Hours, Gary Watkins reveals Toyota’s complex relationship with the event and why winning this year is so important for a team that has won the last five Le Mans contests.
A popular venue that is no more, at least from a motorsport point of view, is Pukekohe. Andrew van Leeuwen looks at why the former New Zealand Grand Prix venue was so special with a driver who made the place his own two decades ago.
Goodwood Circuit was revived 25 years ago. Paul Lawrence is your guide to this weekend’s 80th Members’ Meeting and picks out the likely highlights in our preview.
The Easter weekend was a big one for UK motorsport and our 19-page National section covers all the big news and action, including British GT drama at Oulton Park and the Masters historic meeting at Donington Park.
