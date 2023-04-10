Inside the harsh reality of supply chain delays

It is well known that we are experiencing a historic period that requires radical and unexpected changes compared to what we were used to in the recent past.

A main point of focus for our company has always been giving our customers the fastest delivery possible, even when requests were challenging. This has never been easy, but we were used to making this our absolute priority.

However, in this condition, only one small piece of the puzzle can cancel all our efforts. It’s been very frustrating not being able to deliver in the same way as before, because we depend on some material or components that are continuously delayed.

We know that all companies are impacted by this situation, and we are currently struggling with delays at all levels of the supply chain. The particular unavailability of some accessories means that we must find new ones with similar traits.

But in addition to the time taken up by searching for, finding and testing valid alternatives, we also have to keep updating documents to the new components. This results in a lot of work not dedicated to research and other important tasks in the company, and only invested in problem-solving.

Additionally, we are also struggling with delivery delays from specialised third party partners affected by a lack of workforce or an overloaded production. To work with them, there is no choice but to wait. In some cases, we have no alternative as other companies may not have the same quality or reliability.

All of this means we dedicate much more time to meticulously following each order, trying to react as quickly as possible when something doesn’t go to plan. It’s necessary to involve expert human resources to solve these issues, as other important tasks are being set aside. Clearly, this is not good.

Limited availability of certain materials has forced Breda Racing to find new solutions Photo by: Breda Racing

All of this means we need to approach suppliers and partners differently. It’s vital to strengthen human relationships, which is something all of us lost a bit during the past few years sitting behind screens, and to remember that we’re all in this together. Fortunately, we’ve always had a very good collaboration with a large network of external partners, renowned in their fields, with whom we have a mutual trust built over the years. This allows us to have a preferential channel in specific processes.

Despite this, deliveries now are harder than in the past, but we never give up as we keep fulfilling what we claim to be our points of strength and what is expected by customers that keep trusting us, even with what’s currently happening. Our approach with them has always been to have an honest dialogue, never promising miracles but putting in all our effort, and now we do the same, keeping them constantly updated about the evolution of projects and orders.

We recognise that the present challenge requires a difference that only human skills can provide. These circumstances teach us to find new intelligent solutions and step outside our comfort zones

I don’t have the magic formula to solve this problem, but I can say that Breda Racing is continuously trying to improve and looking for new alternatives. In some way it reminds me of race track challenges, when the car is damaged a few hours before the race and only a very strong team is able to react accordingly. Currently, the pressure in the production area seems to be similar to the pitlane but without the same thrill!

Nevertheless, it can be seen also as a positive aspect. We recognise that the present challenge requires a difference that only human skills can provide. These circumstances teach us to find new intelligent solutions and step outside our comfort zones.

I consider the situation as a chance to reinforce our organisation by consolidating what allows us to succeed. Going beyond our limits has always been a point of strength at Breda Racing and now we are forced to rediscover and to reinforce it more than ever.

Breda Racing supplies teams from F1 to junior formulas and sportscars, including new LMDh prototypes Photo by: Breda Racing