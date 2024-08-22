Magazine special: Senna’s cars and his unsung stars
On track with one of the Brazilian’s title winners and hearing the memories of his engineers
A celebration of Ayrton Senna’s career and our guide to this weekend’s Silverstone Festival form a special issue of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (22 August).
Much has been written and said about Senna’s career. Thirty years after the three-time world champion’s death at Imola, tributes and displays have been taking place around the world during 2024 and this weekend’s Silverstone Festival will feature what is believed to be the biggest collection of Senna machines ever assembled.
As well as being your guide to the historic extravaganza, this week’s issue includes Autosport’s own 2024 Senna special. We were fortunate enough to join McLaren as it ran one of the Brazilian’s MP4/4s at Pembrey and talked to some of those that worked with him – and on the car that won 15 grands prix from 16 races in 1988.
Senna first started making his mark in car racing in the UK, and Marcus Simmons talks to Senna’s 1983 British F3 boss, Dick Bennetts. He saw the youngster’s many strengths – and one weakness – during an incredible campaign that launched Senna into Formula 1.
Once there, Senna worked with eight engineers over his 10 and a bit years in F1, and Gary Watkins has tracked down all of them. They give fantastic insights into what made Senna so special and what he was really like to work with.
Two big stories dominate our National section. Some of Motorsport UK’s latest proposals have caused controversy, while the TOCA Junior championship was officially launched last week. Stephen Lickorish delves into both.
Our full report on the Silverstone Festival will appear in next week’s issue (29 August), which will also include full coverage of the Dutch GP as F1 returns from its summer break, plus the latest drama from the British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park. We’ll also look ahead to Rali Ceredigion as international rallying returns to the UK thanks to the European Championship.
For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
NASCAR hands Hamlin points penalties for engine violation
Juncos Hollinger wants Grosjean to stay, but he has other 2025 IndyCar options
"Tough" for Hamilton to wait until 2025 to work with new F1 race engineer
WEC to launch new documentary series about Hypercar manufacturers
Autosport Plus
When a generation of drivers learned skills for life from an atypical academy scheme
The enduring power of Prodrive at 40
Inside the archive that keeps motorsport’s most closely-guarded secrets
The choppy waters McLaren has navigated behind the scenes of its F1 success
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments