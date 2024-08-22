Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Maserati MSG Racing has an opening for a No.2 Mechanic to join their Formula E team.

You will be working within the Race and Test Teams, ensuring cars, spares and equipment are prepared on time and following build specifications, manuals and procedures.

Candidates will have previous experience in motorsports as a mechanic.

Vermont SportsCar is recruiting a Senior Motorsports Engineer.

In this role you will be responsible for Engineering related technical planning, preparations and execution during testing, demo/exhibition and race events. You will also be responsible for Engineers/Engineering Teams.

To be considered for this role you will have at least five years of high level motorsport experience with a professional race team.

Join the M-Sport team as the Lead Rally2 Engineer.

This position requires you to oversee technical support and development of their Ford Fiesta Rally2 car. This includes delivering innovative engineering solutions from initial concepts through to production.

You will have a minimum of three years’ experience working in a similar chassis engineering role in motorsport, this can be Rallying or Racing.

Applications close Friday 27 September 2024.

The Arrow McLaren team has a vacancy for a Communications & Marketing Assistant.

The purpose of this role is to support the VP, Marketing & Communications and Sporting Director with all administrative duties. This is including managing meeting schedules, inbox management and booking travel.

This position requires the ability to maintain confidentiality and discretion and have a high level of professionalism for engagements with high-profile individuals.

Triarsi Competizione is looking for a Lead Strategist to work within their GT3 program, this will be with multiple cars.

For this role you will be working between Trackside and Engineering team and responsible for Pre-, Post- and In-Event Reporting and live decision making including box calls and qualifying timing.

Candidates will have a proven track record within IMSA as a Race Strategist and be comfortable with live decision making.