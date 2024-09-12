All Series
General

Magazine: Sensational Goodwood and Newey to Aston Martin

Brilliant racing at the historic Revival meeting and big F1 news feature this week

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
mag cover sep

A superb Goodwood Revival and Adrian Newey’s move to Aston Martin make the cover of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (12 September).

There’s no doubt that Newey is the greatest Formula 1 designer of his generation and possibly of all time. Several teams tried to gain his services after he announced he was going to leave Red Bull, but Aston Martin won out.

Newey pointed to the new Aston facilities and owner Lawrence Stroll as the key reasons behind the move, which leads our international news section.

As usual, there were many fine performances and contests at the Goodwood Revival, but the late battle between Tom Ingram in Mike Whitaker’s TVR and Jake Hill in the AC Cobra started by Olly Bryant was sensational.

As Marcus Pye suggests in our coverage, the fight between the British Touring Car stars was probably one of the greatest at Goodwood since the first Revival in 1998 and certainly one of the best (and cleanest) wheel-to-wheel contests so far in 2024.

Things were rather more fraught in Greece as the World Rally Championship protagonists took on an incredibly tough Acropolis. Thierry Neuville is now 34 points ahead with three rounds to go and will surely never have a better chance to finally become world champion. Tom Howard reports on how Hyundai scored a 1-2-3.

Formula E is 10 years old and Stefan Mackley celebrates by picking out the most memorable races and speaking to all the champions, while Phil Branagan talks to Supercars star James Courtney as his successful career comes to an end. Tony Watson also looks back at the life of forgotten Argentinian ace Carlos Menditeguy.

Many UK championships are approaching their climax. British GT success for Ricky and Rob Collard, and GB3 wins for Louis Sharp, have strengthened their chances and their Donington Park performances are part of our 16-page National section.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

