Be part of it: Green Hell Driving Days 2024

The dream of many: to drive the legendary asphalt track in the Eifel once in a lifetime - this is possible as part of the Tourist Drives. You can experience four days in a row at the Green Hell Driving Days from 3-6 October 2024.

The long weekend of tourist driving will once again attract numerous Nurburgring fans from near and far. Anyone in possession of a driving licence and a properly registered car or motorbike can drive during the opening hours.

Register online now and secure credit

The credit for the journeys can be topped up online at any time. All you need is a free account, which can be created in just a few steps. Access to the track is then conveniently via QR code, with every user having full transparency of their transactions at all times.

The rules for driving around the track

Touristenfahrten 2 © Racetracker

As the tourist drives are organised in accordance with road traffic regulations, fixed rules apply to all participants. For example, overtaking is only permitted on the left. In addition, behaviour that endangers traffic, such as drifting or stopping for time, is prohibited. To ensure maximum safety and driving enjoyment, the Nurburgring deploys extensive safety personnel. The applicable rules are explained in international explanatory videos and on the screens around the circuit.

Exclusive offers and services for tourist drivers

Should any incidents occur during tourist driving, the staff will be on site quickly. In the event of a necessary track closure, the expected duration of the closure is announced both on the screens at the race track and online. Meanwhile, visitors to various Nurburgring venues will benefit from special discounts. For example, admission to the ring°werk motorsport adventure museum will cost just €8.90 instead of €11.50 during the closure. At the Nurburgring eSports Bar, guests receive a 10% discount on all digital driving packages. The restaurants LUCIA - Pollo Italiano and Bitburger Gasthaus are also offering a 10% discount on all food and drinks.

Around the track

Touristenfahrten 3 © Ring-Race-Shoot

But there is also plenty to explore off the tarmac. You can watch the tourist drives around the Nordschleife free of charge at the spectator points, experience over 90 years of history up close in the ring°werk, the motorsport experience museum, enjoy digital motorsport in the Nurburgring eSports Bar and find the perfect souvenir in the ring°fanshop on the ring°boulevard.

Opening hours Green Hell Driving Days Nordschleife:

• Thursday, 3 October 2024: 08.00 – 19.00

• Friday, 4 October 2024: 08.00 – 19.00

• Saturday, 5 October 2024: 08.00 – 19.00

• Sunday, 6 October 2024: 08.00 – 19.00