Magazine: Norris casts off unwanted F1 record with Miami GP win

Lando Norris’s long-awaited but surprise first Formula 1 victory is celebrated with a special green cover for this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (9 May).

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 9th may

Norris has been good enough to be a grand prix winner for a long time, but Red Bull’s race pace and reliability have meant few opportunities for anyone else. In Miami last weekend, a chance came along and Norris grabbed it. Everyone seemed pleased, too – even Max Verstappen!

Some will argue that the win was lucky due to the timing of the safety car that gave Norris track position. But, as Alex Kalinauckas shows in our in-depth race analysis, Norris was already becoming a victory contender thanks to his impressive pace in the upgraded MCL38, which is the focus of Jake Boxall-Legge’s tech page.

Red Bull and Verstappen remain hot favourites in 2024 but, if we can have a few more races like we had last weekend, interest in individual GPs will surely increase, which can only be a good thing.

Also important for F1 is where Adrian Newey ends up next – and who might follow him out the door at Red Bull. The latest stage of the silly season saga is covered in our Pit + Paddock international news section.

Elsewhere, we’ve used the excuse of a new exhibition at the Silverstone Museum to have some fun looking back at the time Indycars came to the UK and outpaced F1, while Stefan Mackley talks to those behind the new Lola/Yamaha Formula E project.

Shaun Lynn’s takeover of race organiser Motor Racing Legends and a lucky escape at Brands Hatch lead our 15-page National section, which brings you coverage from race meetings at Donington Park, Brands, Thruxton and Castle Combe. Stephen Lickorish also delves into the creation of Nova Motorsport to find out how it came about and why it is so important to the sport in the UK.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via the Le Mans 24 Hours, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

How a decade of F4 has revolutionised single-seater racing

