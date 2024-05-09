Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Williams Racing is looking to recruit a Head of Events – Esports to lead the delivery of industry-leading events and experiences program to partners, fans and guests visiting the Williams site in Oxfordshire and at external events around the world.

In this role you will lead the planning, management and delivery of all Esports and gaming events taking place in the Williams Esports Lounge, Experience Centre and F1 races, fan activations and partner events.

To be considered for this role you will have proven experience leading an events and guest experience function and have strong knowledge of sim racing hardware and software.

Maserati MSG Racing is looking for a candidate to operate their Driver in the Loop Simulator to support the race crew, the position is based at their HQ in Monaco.

You will be responsible for operation, logistical preparation, and maintenance of the mechanical parts of the DiL. You will use problem solving methodology and guarantee specific calibrations for different simulation environments.

You must be able to read Simulink block and use calibration software such as McLaren System Monitor or Magneti Marelli Sysma.

As the Events Manager at Alpine F1 Team, you will manage and optimise the operational aspects of all fan experience activations, ensuring seamless and positive interactions with fans.

You will develop and implement standard operating procedures to optimise fan experience operations, including ticketing, merchandise fulfilment, and on-site logistics and work closely with technology teams to integrate innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency and elevate the overall fan experience.

To be considered for this role you must have a bachelor’s degree in business, hospitality, or a related field and proven experience in operational roles, preferably within the sports or entertainment industry.

Motorsport Network is a global media powerhouse, producing premium racing and automotive content with a reach of over 50 million fans, professionals, and enthusiasts across more than 25 markets.

The Motorsport Network marketing team in New York is looking for an experienced B2B storyteller with exceptional skills creating best-in-class presentations for media ad sales teams.

In this role you will lead or partner on the development of compelling sales enablement tools, messaging, and packaging including integrated pitch decks, case studies, collateral, and presentations to effectively communicate the value proposition of Motorsport Network's offerings to the media and advertising community.

Based out of the Cologne headquarters, Toyota Gazoo Racing are looking for a Junior Account Manager to support its sales team for third party business with daily task support.

You will collaborate closely with technical teams (aerodynamics, chassis testbench, production, powertrain dynos and driver-in-the-loop simulator) to manage external customer accounts and handle the entire sales cycle, from first customer contact through to closing deals proposals, order handling and invoicing.

You will have a degree in business, technology, or equivalent and a solid foundation in either technology or business.