Magazine: Newey interview and Verstappen picks his 10 best F1 wins

Is Newey the greatest F1 designer ever? Fans of Colin Chapman and Gordon Murray would doubtless disagree but, given Newey has produced dominant cars for three different teams across four decades, he has to be in the debate.

Of course, no modern F1 team’s success is down to one person and, as Newey tells Alex Kalinauckas in this week’s issue, building a design team and structure at Red Bull has been one of his most rewarding achievements so far. He also has some interesting views on the current (and future) F1 rules…

Another key element to Red Bull’s recent level of achievement is Verstappen and the Dutchman helps us pick out his best 10 F1 wins so far. You might not agree with all of his choices, but it’s not a surprise that the top drive comes from his intense 2021 contest with Lewis Hamilton. It’s not just the fans who like a close fight!

There were some hard-fought battles last weekend. Gary Watkins was at the Daytona 24 Hours to see Porsche defeat Cadillac by just 2.1 seconds, while Tom Howard witnessed Thierry Neuville beat Sebastien Ogier in an epic Monte Carlo Rally contest.

The Formula E double-header in Saudi Arabia was less frantic, but Nick Cassidy still surprised himself with his performances for Jaguar. Stefan Mackley was there to see the Kiwi take the points lead – and investigates how the racing could change during 2024.

The Porsche Junior programme is one of the most successful in motorsport. Stephen Lickorish takes a look at how the winner is chosen and talks to the latest victor in our National section, which also brings you the latest news from UK motorsport, including a big change for one of British GT’s big teams.



