Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The Alpine F1 Team have the opportunity for someone to join their team as an Intern within the Build and Test department.

This internship would allow you to work, learn and collaborate with multiple departments and learn more in depth about the final stage of the championship car in the factory. One aspect of the role is to provide support and assistant to the Build and Test department in the overall journey towards Lean Manufacturing.

You would need to be a minimum of undergraduate second year student on target for 2:1 or above.

Fortescue WAE are looking for a #2 Mechanic to join their Formula E team.

In this role your responsibility would be to carry out the assembly, operational support and servicing of race, development, show cars and associated pit and rig equipment. You would be expected to attend race, test, rig or PR events as required whilst based at the factory daily.

Experience of race/rally car assembly is required.

Applications close on 9 February 2024.

Join Formula One as an Innovation Technologist. This is part of their Track Systems team.

The Track Systems department manages and develops circuit-based systems that provide core support for F1, the FIA, F1 Teams and Support Series. One aspect of this role would be to research, evaluate and recommend technical solutions that will improve the operation.

Successful candidates will have a degree in Engineering or related technical discipline as well as experience of working within a technical environment.

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team have the opening for a HR Coordinator to join their internal recruitment team.

Aspects of this role include being responsible for recruitment queries via email and telephone, posting and ensuring accuracy of recruitment adverts and supporting the setup of interviews for both candidates and hiring managers.

You must have experience in a general administrative role, whilst recruitment administration experience is desirable.

This role with the Haas F1 Team is located in Banbury, UK and as the Head of Communications you will be responsible for managing the day to day and long-term media activities of Haas F1, its sponsors and all associated entities.

The successful candidate will have a Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in public relations, communications or journalism, and a minimum of eight years of experience in managing public relations and marketing specific to motorsports.