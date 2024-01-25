Magazine: Analysing F1 driving styles, WRC and Daytona 24 previews

Modern cars and halos make it quite tricky to see today’s racers at work, but dig a little deeper and it’s still possible to discern differences in style, even among the top drivers.

This week Alex Kalinauckas has teamed up with Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok to analyse the approaches of the drivers in the top five teams from the 2023 constructors’ championship. Not only is it enlightening in terms of explaining some of the trends we see among the current aces, but it also shows how the challenges change slightly across eras and even at different points of a weekend.

Before car launch season begins in the world of F1, two major events kick off this week. The Monte Carlo Rally opens the World Rally Championship and, with reigning champ Kalle Rovanpera only committing to a part-campaign, the door is open for others.

We ask whether Toyota’s Elfyn Evans is ready to take the title in the face of an invigorated Hyundai challenge in our preview. Tom Howard is your guide to what’s new, including the baffling points system, and visits Hyundai’s WRC HQ.

The Daytona 24 Hours is again the IMSA opener. As well as the burgeoning GTP top class, the GTD category is packed with manufacturers. And two of the biggest American automotive names – Mustang and Corvette – are finally squaring up in the tightly contested category. Gary Watkins tells the story of how both programmes came about, while Charles Bradley talks to Dane Cameron about his IMSA return with Porsche and Penske.

Before the UK racing season gets going, Stephen Lickorish and Mark Paulson give their verdicts on the new series that appeared in 2023 – and cast the spotlight on the fresh categories to come this year.

