Magazine: McLaren’s remarkable F1 and Indy double

A special track test and big interviews feature this week

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
Autosport magazine cover 3 October

McLaren’s incredible 1974 season, in which it won both the F1 title and Indianapolis 500, takes centre stage in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (3 October).

Winning the F1 world championship and the Indy 500 are two of the biggest achievements in motorsport and only a handful of teams and drivers have managed both. Just two constructors have taken those successes at the top of the single-seater ladder in the same season, and McLaren did so 50 years ago.

The break in the F1 season therefore seemed like a great opportunity to look back at McLaren’s remarkable 1974 and talk to some of the key people involved. And, perhaps best of all, Autosport was able to join McLaren’s Heritage team for a special day at Pembrey with the M16 and M23 chassis involved in the triumphs of Emerson Fittipaldi and Johnny Rutherford.

McLaren was a winner in IndyCar this year, too, though it was Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou who came away with the title, his third in four years. Joey Barnes explains how the Spaniard did it in our season review – and picks out the top 10 drivers of the campaign.

We’ve not completely ignored modern F1, though! As Daniel Ricciardo apparently waves goodbye to F1, which leads our Pit + Paddock section, we speak to someone who has resurrected his career. Nico Hulkenberg has been one of the stars of F1 this season and he chats to Alex Kalinauckas about the progress he and Haas have made in 2024.

We also look at the last time Max Verstappen had to serve a special punishment at the hands of the FIA, while GT racer Tom Gamble provides our guest column.

The World Rally Championship seemed to be heading Hyundai’s way until a dramatic Rally Chile last weekend. Tom Howard reports on Toyota’s revived chances and a win for Kalle Rovanpera.

Several titles were decided in the UK last weekend, including British GT and GB3. Those and many other successes, including some famous names winning at Spa in a Ford GT40, feature in our 16-page National section.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport


