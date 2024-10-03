Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
1. Caterham Cars - Motorsport Championship Assistant - Dartford
Join Caterham Cars as a Motorsport Championship Assistant.
In this entry-level role you will be assisting the Championship Coordinator with the organisation, administration, project management and delivery of every aspect of Caterham racing in conjunction with the organising club (BARC). On the ground at events it will be assisting with management of the extended event team, right down to ordering and setting up hospitality.
Candidates will have a very outgoing, confident and friendly personality and be able to work in a fast-paced high-pressure environment.
2. Aston Martin F1 Team - Aerodynamicist - Silverstone
The Aston Martin F1 Team is recruiting an Aerodynamicist.
You will be helping to improve the aerodynamic performance of the teams current and future race cars by analysing and understanding the results of wind tunnel and computational fluid dynamics tests.
Successful candidates will have an engineering degree with a specialisation in aerodynamics and prior experience in high-level aerodynamics, preferably F1.
3. Alpine F1 Team - Graduate Engineer - Enstone
The Alpine F1 Team has the opportunity for a Graduate Engineer to join its two-year Graduate programme.
This will offer standard rotations within Aerodynamics, Engineering Design and Performance Systems. You will be learning through a combination of immersive technical rotations, training and mentoring from senior engineers.
To be considered you need to be on track to graduate in summer 2025 with a first-class degree in a related discipline (Aerospace Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering or Aeronautical Engineering).
4. Haas F1 Team - Heritage Garage Technician - Banbury
The Haas F1 Team is looking for a Heritage Garage Technician, based in Banbury, UK.
You will be responsible for the freight packing, garage build and car operations for the Heritage cars and will be expected to attend all Heritage Car associated events.
Candidates will have previous experience in a similar role within Formula 1, World Sports Cars, or F2.
5. McLaren Racing - Early Careers Pathway 2024 - Woking
McLaren Racing has the opportunity for you to register on its Early Careers Pathway.
In registering you will be able to later apply with the team for internships, apprenticeships, graduate programmes and trainee and work experience opportunities.
