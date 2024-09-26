Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

McLaren Racing has the opportunity for an Engineering Intern to join them for 13 months in summer 2025.

The placement will take place in one of four areas which would be; Aerodynamics (including CFD), Design (including Mechanical, Composite, Structural Design), Performance (including Vehicle Dynamics, Simulation and Car, Driver and Competitor Performance) or Racing (Strategy and Race Engineering).

Applications close on Tuesday 8 October 2024.

Pirelli Motorsport is recruiting a Motorsport Tyre Fitter who will be based at their Didcot warehouse and on occasion travel nationally and internationally.

Your role will be to provide a first class, professional, tyre fitting service.

Candidates will need a level of fitness appropriate to the physical demands of the job.

Become part of Formula One as a Commercial Operations Manager.

In this position you will play a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and maximising commercial opportunities. You will be responsible for developing, implementing and optimising growth initiatives that align with Formula One’s commercial objectives.

You will have extensive experience in commercial strategy, business development, or related roles, preferably within sports, entertainment, media or tech.

Michelin Motorsport has a vacancy for a Motorsport Tyre Performance Engineer.

Aspects of this role include defining and driving test plans on DIL simulator and participating to tire modelling development.

Successful candidates will hold an engineering master in mechanics and have three to five years of experience in vehicle dynamics.

Arrow McLaren is looking for a Social Media Specialist.

You will be responsible for developing creative content ideas, executing social media strategies and managing all social channels to enhance brand equity, engage target audiences and drive growth for the team’s digital presence for fan engagement.

To be considered for this role you will have proven experience of three to five years in social media management, content creation and campaign execution.