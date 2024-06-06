Magazine: Le Mans preview and Alpine F1 strife

We’ve just had the Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500, which can mean only one thing. It’s time for the third of motorsport’s Big Three events: Le Mans.

We’ve got our traditional free 52-page guide this week, covering all the contenders, with Porsche, Ferrari and Toyota the current favourites.

Porsche now has a much better understanding of its 963 than it did 12 months ago and has already won a 24-hour race this year, at Daytona. Gary Watkins assesses the big hitters as well as recalling the occasions on which Porsche’s customers have beaten the factory effort at Le Mans.

As well as a look at the newcomers to Hypercar, Le Mans rookies in LMP2 and the return of McLaren thanks to the new LMGT3 category, there’s also our traditional team guide, circuit info and full entry list.

In the main magazine, Alex Kalinauckas talks to Bruno Famin to find out what is going on at Alpine, which seems to be having so many staff changes at the moment it’s hard to keep up with!

F1 pundit Karun Chandhok took time away from the GP scene to visit the Indy 500 last month and was pleasantly surprised by what he found. He outlines the things European racing could learn from America’s biggest motorsport event.

There was plenty of drama in the major contests last weekend. Charles Bradley explains how Scott Dixon emerged from a frankly chaotic Detroit IndyCar race to take the points lead, while Sebastien Ogier was denied on the very last stage as the World Rally Championship visited Italy, as Tom Howard reports.

A special anniversary race for Lotus Elan 26Rs, a look back at Super Saloons, and reports from Silverstone, Knockhill, Spa and Shelsley Walsh are just part of our 17-page National section covering the highlights of UK club racing.

