General

Magazine: F1 Monaco GP and Indy 500 review

Charles Leclerc’s Monaco Grand Prix victory and a last-lap pass in the Indianapolis 500 are the key highlights to this week’s issue of Autosport magazine, out today (30 May).

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
Upd:
WEB 30th May

Autosport had mixed feelings following last weekend’s Monaco GP. On the one hand, it was fantastic to see Leclerc emotionally end his ‘jinx’ at his home circuit, particularly given the remarkable fact that he’d not won a GP since July 2022.

But, on the other, it was hard not to think that the Monte Carlo streets are not an appropriate setting for a Formula 1 race, so limited was the action.

In this issue, Alex Kalinauckas explains how Leclerc was able to score his long-awaited victory in our in-depth report, and explores how the Monaco GP could be improved to create a better spectacle.

Despite its delayed start, the Indy 500 didn’t disappoint. Josef Newgarden pulled off a late overtake to secure a second consecutive victory – and, perhaps, redemption for the Penske squad after all the recent controversy. Joey Barnes explains how Newgarden did it in our extended IndyCar report.

Jaguar came away from Formula E’s visit to Shanghai with a win for Mitch Evans and an extended points lead for Nick Cassidy. Stefan Mackley was there to see some typically tight racing.

Closer to home, Jake Hill put in perhaps the best weekend of his British Touring Car career at Snetterton to take two victories and launch himself back into title contention, while tin-top veteran Rob Huff scored his first series win in 20 years. Marcus Simmons reveals how the weekend unfolded.

The BTCC support package, including the hard-fought Mini Challenge and controversial British F4 title contest, are part of our National section that also covers the British GT encounter at Donington Park that even one of the winners described as ‘crazy’!

Our attention now turns to another great event: the Le Mans 24 Hours. Look out for our free 52-page guide in next week’s issue, out on 6 June.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport

