Gedlich Racing reveals 2025 Winter Series calendar

After a hugely successful 2024 season, the Winter Series calendar will once again feature the very best FIA-graded international racing circuits in Portugal and Spain.

Estoril will kick-off the calendar once more in 2025, from the 16-19 of January. Three series will kick-off at the famed former Grand Prix venue; the GT Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series and Prototype Winter Series.

A week later, from 23-26 January, the same three championships will compete at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao. Both before and after this racing weekend, Gedlich Racing will stage its revered Race Test days at the venue, allowing teams to extend their stay in the Algarve, and gain more critical mileage.

From 30 January-2 February, Gedlich’s first ever six-hour endurance race for GT machinery will take place at Portimao, as well as the season-opener for Formula Winter Series.

The Winter Series paddock will then cross the border into Spain, and head to the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on 13-16 February. With 10,000 fans in attendance in 2024, this weekend – featuring the GT, GT4 and Formula grids – promises to be a highlight of the calendar.

From Valencia, the paddock travels north to the spectacular Motorland Aragon. The Formula Winter Series, GT4 Winter Series and Prototype Winter Series will compete at the world-class facility near Alcaniz from 27 February-2 March.

The following weekend, 6-9 March, the GT Winter Series, Prototype Winter Series and GT4 Winter Series season will conclude at the renowned Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya alongside the thrilling conclusion to the 2025 Formula Winter Series.

The winter season will conclude a week later from 13-16 March, as yet another six-hour GT endurance race will be held.

The Gedlich Racing Winter Series prides itself on accessibility for competitors and spectators alike. As with 2024, free fan access to the circuits and live-streaming of the racing action on YouTube is planned. We look forward to welcoming fans, viewers and competitors back to the Winter Series from 16 January 2025.