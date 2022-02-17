Tickets Subscribe
General News

Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers F1's big 2022 questions

Karun Chandhok takes on the big questions of Formula 1 2022 in this week’s Autosport, out today (17 February).

Magazine: Karun Chandhok answers F1's big 2022 questions
Kevin Turner
By:

F1 launch season is now truly under way. Some teams are revealing more than others when it comes to the intricacies of their cars, but we’re getting an idea of what F1 2022 will look like.

What we don’t yet know is whether the new regulations will achieve the aims we all want: more overtaking and closer racing. Sky pundit, ex-F1 racer and all-round motorsport enthusiast Chandhok tackles that issue and many other big questions in our traditional annual article.

As ever, Chandhok’s views and insights on the teams and drivers, from how George Russell will take on Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes to the revivals at Ferrari and McLaren, are interesting and we are inclined to agree with his answers. And he takes on the challenge of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix fallout and what the FIA should do…

Before we get any more F1 answers, the NASCAR Cup and Extreme E seasons kick off this weekend. We select the things to look out for in the Daytona 500, while Matt Kew assesses why McLaren is taking on the challenge of Extreme E.

Porsche’s electric programme finally delivered in Mexico last weekend, with ex-F1 racer Pascal Wehrlein leading a 1-2. Jake Boxall-Legge was on hand to see if the team is now ready to take on fellow German superteam Mercedes in the title fight.

DTM champion Martin Tomczyk surprised some when he decided to retire from driving at the end of 2021, but he tells James Newbold why the move was always likely to be sooner rather than later. Other drivers, including Le Mans legend Tom Kristensen, also reveal why the 40-year-old German was so good to work with and what his strengths are.

Rising American star Kyle Kirkwood is at the other end of his career. The 23-year-old, who has tasted success at every level on his way up, is preparing for his first IndyCar season. Kirkwood shows David Malsher-Lopez why he thinks he can make waves with AJ Foyt Enterprises, despite the team’s poor form in recent years.

Staying with the American theme, Stefan Mackley looks at the Team USA Scholarship, which has been bringing promising US talents to the UK as part of their training for more than three decades.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/article

