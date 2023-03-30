Subscribe
Previous / Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Next / Autosport Podcast: Browning on being a F3 driver and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award
General News

Magazine: How Mercedes is resolving its F1 malaise, a BTCC guru signs off

The struggles of the Mercedes team to recover to the front of Formula 1 are the focus of this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (30 March).

Kevin Turner
By:
Magazine: How Mercedes is resolving its F1 malaise, a BTCC guru signs off

It’s easy to be clever in hindsight, but it’s not hard to believe that Lewis Hamilton really did have his doubts about the 2023 F1 season from the moment he first saw the new Mercedes W14.

Following your own design concept is commendable – and can be beneficial as well as provide some variety on the grid. But it is already clear that Mercedes should have changed its design path last year or over the winter, rather than find itself with a lot of work to do in the middle of a record-breakingly long F1 season.

Alex Kalinauckas investigates the situation at Mercedes and what it is planning to do to recover in our big feature. He also takes a look at the state of Ferrari heading into this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park, a venue that has been pretty kind to the red cars in recent years. Can either team challenge Max Verstappen or even Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin?

Formula E’s first visit to Brazil proved far less predictable. Stefan Mackley was in Sao Paulo last weekend to see Jaguar’s Mitch Evans win a dramatic race, while Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein managed a fine comeback to extend his points lead as the season approaches half-distance.

Elsewhere in the issue, Marcus Simmons hears from one of the key architects of the British Touring Car Championship’s success and James Newbold talks to perhaps the busiest professional racing driver in the world in 2023.

The UK racing is now getting fully under way and our 16-page National section brings you all the latest news and reports. We also look at the history of the returning Autosport 3 Hours at Snetterton, the rise of the innovative 7 Race Series and compare the booming British GT Championship with the halcyon Super Touring days of the BTCC.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

shares
comments

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Autosport Podcast: Browning on being a F3 driver and Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award
Kevin Turner More
Kevin Turner
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review, MotoGP season preview

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review, MotoGP season preview

General

Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review, MotoGP season preview Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabian GP review, MotoGP season preview

Magazine: WEC season launch special and engineering supplement

Magazine: WEC season launch special and engineering supplement

General

Magazine: WEC season launch special and engineering supplement Magazine: WEC season launch special and engineering supplement

Latest news

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

F1 Formula 1

FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review FIA bans jacks touching F1 cars during pitstop penalties after Alonso review

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2 Live: F1 Australian GP commentary and updates – FP1 & FP2

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

VASC Supercars
Albert Park

Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations Supercars backs tech boss amid Triple Eight allegations

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

MGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties Bagnaia: MotoGP riders need “clear idea” from stewards on penalties

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

Plus
Plus
BF3
Marcus Simmons

How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever How a timely change of chassis transformed Formula 3 forever

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

Plus
Plus
General
2022 Autosport Awards
Alex Kalinauckas

The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad The 2022 Autosport Awards winner using Esports as a launchpad

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Plus
Plus
Historics
Gary Watkins

Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past Porsche’s hopeful Le Mans future meets its illustrious past

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Plus
Plus
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Plus
Plus
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Plus
Plus
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.