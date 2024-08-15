Magazine: Hamilton’s Ferrari challenge for F1 2025

Lewis Hamilton’s big Ferrari challenge and more British Touring Car drama lead this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (15 August).

When Charles Leclerc won May’s Monaco Grand Prix, taking Ferrari’s second Formula 1 victory of the season and moving the Italian team 156 points clear of Mercedes, Hamilton’s 2025 decision looked pretty good. But in the six races since, the Briton’s current squad has taken three wins to Ferrari’s none, and Hamilton is now just 27 points behind his future team-mate in the drivers’ championship.

It’s way too early for Hamilton to be panicking about his move from Mercedes to Ferrari, but the battle between the two teams – and their efforts to catch Red Bull and McLaren – over the rest of the season will be key to how 2025 shapes up. And how successful Hamilton’s time at Ferrari, surely his last chapter as an F1 driver, turns out to be.

This week, Alex Kalinauckas delves into the challenges facing both Ferrari, which hasn’t won an F1 title since 2008, and the seven-time world champion, as well as hearing what Leclerc thinks about Hamilton’s impending arrival.

We also take a look at three drivers vying to be the next British star in IndyCar, talk to Alex Wurz and Robert Reid about an initiative that helped boost the careers of many current drivers, and recall the F1 efforts of French minnow Larrousse.

Despite the relative quiet elsewhere, there was plenty of action in UK motorsport last weekend, led by the BTCC’s visit to Knockhill. Marcus Simmons reports on how BMW ace Jake Hill sliced into Tom Ingram’s points lead as the 2022 champion suffered a tricky time in Scotland.

An unusual Mini van racer, a new series from the 750 Motor Club and the tightening British Hillclimb championship fight all feature in our bumper 20-page National section.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via Le Mans, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport: www.autosportmedia.com/offer/Autosport