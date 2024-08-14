Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The FIA is recruiting a Karting Development Coordinator to join the Mass Participation Disciplines and Activities Division.

This role is a key player in boosting global participation in karting and involves the ongoing creation and implementation of cost-effective grassroots karting initiatives and supporting FIA member clubs and ASNs.

You will have a Bachelor’s degree, preferably related to sport management and experience in project coordination.

F1 Drive London is based at the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club Stadium and they are looking for a Lead Marshal.

In this role you will be crucial in managing all aspects of racing and guest experience within the karting facility. This will include overseeing various race types on multiple tracks, the management of fan zone experiences, providing exceptional customer service and ensuring the experience runs smoothly and meets high standards.

Prior experience within a fast-paced Visitor Attraction is preferred.

1440Sports has a vacancy for an Account Manager.

This role involves delivering creative sponsorship campaigns aligned to support client strategy and brand objectives and managing partnerships and relationships with key rights holders.

Successful candidates will have over two years of experience as an account manager in Formula E and experience managing both small intimate and larger corporate events.

The Haas F1 Team has an opening for the Sporting Director.

You will be responsible for the Sporting Governance and Representation of the team in all sporting matters in relation to the FIA, other teams and motorsport associations and off-track sporting activities.

For this role you will need recent and substantial experience working with Formula 1 Sporting and Technical regulations.

Join Andretti Cadillac as a Tyre Performance Engineer.

In this role you will be responsible for supporting the race team in tyre performance optimisation at each event, both at the track and from the factory, including assisting in the development of bespoke tools for analysing tyre performance.

Candidates will have a strong understanding of physics and math relating to high performance vehicles.