Nurburgring climbs to fourth in top 100 most popular destinations in Germany

The Nurburgring has been named the fourth-most popular attraction in Germany by the country’s national tourist board.

The iconic circuit was the only sports venue to make it into the top 100 ranking, with votes taken from 25,000 people from over 20 countries – a vote which has been held annually since 2012.

The Nurburgring has moved up one spot from last year, from fifth to fourth, and continues to attract visitors with its variety of features and the standout “Green Hell” circuit.

“This ranking confirms the appeal of the Nurburgring far beyond the motorsport scene and underlines its importance for an entire region,” Alexander Gerhard, Nurburgring head of communications, said.

“With the combination of major events, offers for day trips, diverse gastronomy and overnight accommodation, surrounded by extensive nature, the world's most famous racetrack has established itself as a versatile destination for various target groups.

“These include motorsport fans as well as festival visitors, sports enthusiasts, families and nature lovers.”

Motorsport events on the legendary Nordschleife have made the Nurburgring world-famous. Every year, visitors come from all over the world - even beyond the motorsport community Photo by: Gruppe C

According to Gerhard, the strong response to the offers during the current holiday season also shows how popular the Nurburgring is outside of the major events. The ‘Nurburgring Adventure Summer Ticket’, which includes various Nurburgring attractions, celebrated its successful launch this year.

The Nurburgring attracts visitors from all over the world and in addition to top-class events, it is a destination that offers a wide range of experiences.

These include the ring°werk adventure museum, the ring°kart track, the Nurburgring Esports Bar and a wide range of accommodation and catering options, including the Lindner-operated Nurburgring Hotels, the Nurburgring Ferienpark, the Devils Diner, the Bitburger Gasthaus and the Lucia restaurant.

The surrounding region also offers numerous leisure activities such as hiking, cycling and cultural events, which underline the diversity of the Eifel region.

