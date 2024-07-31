All Series
General

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Motorsport Jobs of the week

Photo by: Uncredited

1. Aston Martin F1 Team - Race Engineer - Silverstone

The Aston Martin F1 Team has a vacancy for a Race Engineer to join their Trackside Performance team.

In this role you will take responsibility for the operation and optimisation of one of the teams Formula 1 cars at race and test events.

You will have experience as a Race/Performance Engineer in Formula 1.

2. Arrow McLaren - Video Producer - Indianapolis

Arrow McLaren is recruiting a Video Producer.

This position is part of the Arrow McLaren content team and will involve planning, producing and editing video content in a range of formats to be used across Arrow McLaren and McLaren Racing’s owned social media channels and for internal and external partners.

To be considered for this role you will have one-three years of experience in content planning, videography, photography, editing and equipment management.

3. Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - Race Parts Coordinator - Hinwil

The position of Race Parts Coordinator is available with the Audi F1 Project at Sauber.

One aspect of this role will checking inventory and runtime recording of components, as well as creating assembly and circulation sheets.

Candidates will be skilled in the coordination of transport, materials, components and/or assemblies.

4. Formula One - Digital Operations Analyst - Biggin Hill

Join Formula One as a Digital Operations Analyst.

The role will involve supporting operations during race weekends through proactive monitoring, triage and fault resolution with both internal and external teams.

You will have experience within a live event operations environment.

5. M-Sport - Apprentice Shell Fabricator - Cockermouth

M-Sport has the opportunity for an Apprentice Shell Fabricator.

You will receive comprehensive training with one aspect being fabricating items and sub-assemblies onto competition car roll cages.

To be considered for this opportunity you should have a minimum of three GCSEs with grades A-C or 9-6, including Maths, English, and a Science-based qualification.

Applications close Monday 12 August 2024.

