Magazine: F1 Saudi Arabia GP review, Bathurst 1000 and more

The GP polarised opinion, so we’ve got lots of it. Alex Kalinauckas explains how it unfolded, both on-track and behind the scenes, in our in-depth report and takes a closer look at Max Verstappen’s driving, while Luke Smith investigates how suitable the new Jeddah track is for F1, given the Monza-level lap speeds on a street-style circuit with blind corners.

Jake Boxall-Legge outlines the different technical approaches that Mercedes and Red Bull took to the track, plus there’s our usual F1 driver ratings, full results and F1 event preview as the season heads towards its big climax in Abu Dhabi.

We also report from the Bathurst 1000, dominated by Holden duo Chaz Mostert and Lee Holdsworth, and the F2 encounter in Saudi Arabia, while Tom Howard looks back at how Sebastien Ogier took his eighth World Rally crown and ranks the top 10 drivers of the season.

James Newbold investigates one of the hidden gems of tin-top racing, the Brazilian Stock Car Championship, and we (hopefully) provide some inspiration for what to ask Santa for Christmas in our gift guide.

The UK motorsport season is now largely completed, which means it’s time for Stephen Lickorish to assess which series performed the best in his traditional and extensive 2021 club round-up.

This is also the time of year for driver moves, calendar announcements and decisions for the year ahead. We cover all the latest international and club news in our regular Pit & Paddock and National sections.

Look out for next week’s issue (16 December), which will cover the F1 title decider between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and reveal who we believe were the top 50 drivers in motorsport during 2021. We’ll also hear from the four Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalists hoping to scoop £200,000 – Ollie Bearman, Jonny Edgar, Louis Foster and Zak O’Sullivan.

