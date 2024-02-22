Magazine: F1 pre-season testing and the big questions for the top teams

There are plenty of storylines to follow as the new cars are put through their paces.

Will Red Bull’s decision to go radical pay off, and how will the Christian Horner investigation impact the team? What is happening within Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton announcing his shock departure to Ferrari for 2025? Is Ferrari doing the right thing by sticking to its design concept? And can McLaren’s planned developments give Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri the chance to win?

Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge looked at the new contenders and the questions facing the top four squads from last season before heading off to Bahrain.

Elsewhere, Sam Hall speaks to rising star Victor Martins about the Alpine Academy member’s upcoming F2 title challenge, and he also hears from the young British drivers gunning for glory in F3. Among them is 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Luke Browning, who topped last week’s Bahrain test.

The Daytona 500 and Rally Sweden were the big events last weekend. Charles Bradley reports on how William Byron escaped the usual carnage to score a landmark NASCAR victory for Hendrick Motorsports, while Tom Howard was on hand to witness Esapekka Lappi end a long wait for his second World Rally Championship success as the Finn starred in the Swedish snow.

Our National section includes a tribute to former Super and Special Saloons racer Tony Sugden, exciting driver news in British GT and the announcement of an Ayrton Senna celebration at the Silverstone Festival. Stefan Mackley also charts the rise of 750 Motor Club powerhouse Team Sellars Racing.

Look out for next week’s 100-page special, previewing both the F1 and World Endurance Championships, and including testing analysis from Bahrain and the WEC Prologue in Qatar. Out on 29 February.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via the Le Mans 24 Hours, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.