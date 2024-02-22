All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
General

Magazine: F1 pre-season testing and the big questions for the top teams

As Formula 1 testing ramps up in Bahrain, we take a look at the big challenges facing the leading teams in this week’s Autosport magazine, out today (22 February).

Kevin Turner
Kevin Turner
WEB 22nd feb

There are plenty of storylines to follow as the new cars are put through their paces.

Will Red Bull’s decision to go radical pay off, and how will the Christian Horner investigation impact the team? What is happening within Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton announcing his shock departure to Ferrari for 2025? Is Ferrari doing the right thing by sticking to its design concept? And can McLaren’s planned developments give Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri the chance to win?

Alex Kalinauckas and Jake Boxall-Legge looked at the new contenders and the questions facing the top four squads from last season before heading off to Bahrain.

Elsewhere, Sam Hall speaks to rising star Victor Martins about the Alpine Academy member’s upcoming F2 title challenge, and he also hears from the young British drivers gunning for glory in F3. Among them is 2022 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award winner Luke Browning, who topped last week’s Bahrain test.

The Daytona 500 and Rally Sweden were the big events last weekend. Charles Bradley reports on how William Byron escaped the usual carnage to score a landmark NASCAR victory for Hendrick Motorsports, while Tom Howard was on hand to witness Esapekka Lappi end a long wait for his second World Rally Championship success as the Finn starred in the Swedish snow.

Our National section includes a tribute to former Super and Special Saloons racer Tony Sugden, exciting driver news in British GT and the announcement of an Ayrton Senna celebration at the Silverstone Festival. Stefan Mackley also charts the rise of 750 Motor Club powerhouse Team Sellars Racing.

Look out for next week’s 100-page special, previewing both the F1 and World Endurance Championships, and including testing analysis from Bahrain and the WEC Prologue in Qatar. Out on 29 February.

For the best motorsport coverage, from F1 to Britain’s club-racing scene via the Le Mans 24 Hours, why not get Autosport magazine delivered to your door each week? Subscribe today and never miss your weekly fix of motorsport.

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Kevin Turner
More from
Kevin Turner
Top 10: Ranking the greatest BTCC drivers of the Super Touring era

Top 10: Ranking the greatest BTCC drivers of the Super Touring era

BTCC

Top 10: Ranking the greatest BTCC drivers of the Super Touring era Top 10: Ranking the greatest BTCC drivers of the Super Touring era

Magazine: Aston Martin's plan to challenge Red Bull in F1 2024

Magazine: Aston Martin's plan to challenge Red Bull in F1 2024

General

Magazine: Aston Martin's plan to challenge Red Bull in F1 2024 Magazine: Aston Martin's plan to challenge Red Bull in F1 2024

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022 How the best and worst races of F1 2023 stacked up to 2022

Latest news

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator David Croft to miss first F1 races as Sky commentator

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

WEC WEC
Losail Prologue

WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays WEC Prologue could be postponed amid freight delays

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe How Horner handled his first official F1 media duties amid Red Bull probe

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues New Williams has fixed 2023 problems but exposed fresh issues

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

Plus
Plus
General
By James Newbold

The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation The unlikely series providing an open door to innovation

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Plus
Plus
General
By Autosport Staff

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General
By Stephen Lickorish

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jonathan Noble

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe