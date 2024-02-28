Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week
To find your perfect job in motorsport find out more here.
Motorsport Jobs of the week
1. Aston Martin F1 Team - Race Team Assistant
The Aston Martin F1 Team is looking for a Race Team Assistant.
Within this role you will be taking responsibility of the air and road freight operations to all events and you will be building relationships with required suppliers.
To be considered for this role you will have previous experience in a F1 motorsport environment with logistics.
2. Visa Cash App RB F1 Team - Undergraduate Internship Programme – Simulation & Modelling Engineer
The Visa Cash App RB F1 Team has the opportunity for an Undergraduate Internship Programme for a Simulation & Modelling Engineer.
You will be supporting the development and execution of simulation-based performance prediction and analysis methodologies.
Successful applicants will be at least one year into an undergraduate degree.
3. Racing Connected - Customer Success Manager
Racing Connected is the only bespoke supply chain software for Motorsport, built for Manufactures, Team, Organisers and Drivers.
Within the remote role of Customer Success Manager you will manage a portfolio of the company’s most valued clients.
You will have a Bachelor’s degree in a related field and four years of experience within the supply chain of the racing industry.
4. Alpine F1 Team - Communications Executive
Alpine F1 Team has the opportunity for a Communication Executive to join its Communication Team.
Aspects of this role include assisting in the production of press kits, press materials, writing previews, fact files, features and press releases, as well as executing the team’s annual communication plan.
The team is looking for someone with two-three years of public relations/communications experience.
5. Valley Motorsport - Race Engineer
Valley Motorsport has enjoyed success within the historic motor racing arena, including multiple wins at the Spa 6 Hours.
The role of Race Engineer will involve the preparation of historic race cars and participation in build/restoration projects. The work will be both at the workshop and various race circuits across Europe, as you will be expected to attend test days, race events and road rallies.
The correct candidate will have demonstrable mechanical skills with a background in motorsport.
